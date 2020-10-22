The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 20; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: Appalachian Dr.
Brandishing: Rails to Trails
Burglar alarm: S. Kanawha St. (Heart of God Ministries), Brookwood Lane
Burglary in progress: Sandstone Dr.
Check welfare: Robert C. Byrd Dr., S. Eisenhower Dr., Price St., Hager St. (Abram-King Apts.), Brammer St., Williams St., Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz)
Child abuse/neglect: Woodlawn Ave.
Civil matter: Neville St. (BCPD)
Disturbance: King St., Harper Rd. (GoMart)
Drug investigation: Crescent Rd. (Crescent Elementary School), Hylton Lane
Drug violation not in progress: Neville St. (BCPD)
Falls: S. Meadows St.
Fraud: Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Chase Bank), Harper Rd. (City National Bank)
Harassment: Neville St. (BCPD)
Juvenile problems: Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.)
Larceny: Main St., Harper Rd. (Pagoda Motel)
Lost property: Carriage Dr.
Loud music/noise: Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.), Reservoir Rd.
Magistrate Detail: Main St.
Mail Run: Neville St. (BCPD)
Motorcycle complaint: New River Park
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: Neville St. (BCPD), Carriage Dr.
Noise complaint: Vine St.
Parking violation: Neville St. (BCPD)
Reckless driver: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd.
Shoplifting: Eisenhower Dr. (Sheetz)
Special assignment: Grey Flats Rd. (Beckley Stratton Middle School), S. Fayette St., Lewis Ritchie Dr. (3), Hull St., N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowes) (3), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sams) (3), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (4), Neville St. (BCPD), Westwood Dr., E. Prince St., Grant St. (2), Smoot Ave., Holliday Dr., Hargrove St.
Suspicious activity: Woodlawn Ave., Scott Ave. and Powerline Dr.
Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz)
Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Walker Ave., Harper Rd. (3), Hylton Lane (McDonalds), Robert C. Byrd Dr., Harper Rd. (GoMart), 3rd Ave. (Beckley Fire Dept. Station), Center St., 2nd St., S. Fayette St. and Barber Ave., F St. and Miller St., Thomas St. and Beaver Ave., S. Fayette St. (45, Westmoreland St. and Beaver Ave. (2), Beaver Ave. and Lancaster St., 2nd St. and Woodlawn Ave. (2), Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd. (6), S. Fayette St. and Smoot Ave., 3rd Ave. (Little General)
Unwanted person: Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Vehicle disabled: 2nd St.
Warrant served: Neville St. (BCPD)
Raleigh County
Sheriff’s Office
Accident with injury: Coal City
Brandishing: Beckley
Burglary not in progress: Rhodell
Disturbance: Harper Heights, Beckley, Raleigh, Bolt
Four-wheeler: Fireco, White Oak
Harassment: Beckley (2)
Illegal burn: Calloway Heights
Larceny: Soak Creek
MVA: Coal City, Daniels, Harper
Prowler: Crab Orchard
Reckless driver: Glen Daniel, Shady Spring
Stolen property: Eccles, Daniels
Suspicious activity: Pemberton
Suspicious person: Mabscott, Shady Spring, Sprague, Beckley
Suspicious vehicle: Beckley