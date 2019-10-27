The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 26; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Abandoned vehicle: 300 block North Eisenhower Drive
Assault already occurred: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 118 E. Main St.
Attempt to locate: Raleigh County
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: 211 S. Highland St.
Brandishing: 1983 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General in MacArthur)
Burglar alarm: 329 S. Eisenhower Drive, 220 N. Fayette St., 134 Industrial Drive, 101 S. Kanawha St. (City National Bank), 512 S. Kanawha St., 700 S. Oakwood Ave. (Coca-Cola Bottling Company), 204 Pinewood Drive (Bank of Mt. Hope), 704 Woodlawn Ave.
Business check: 202 S. Eisenhower Drive (Little General), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Check welfare: 601 Hartley Ave., Rails to Trails, 200 Stanaford Road (Dr. Anthony Williams' office)
Child abuse/neglect: 107 Westline Drive Building 5 Apt. 5
Civil matter: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Debris in roadway: 100 block Berry Street
Disturbance: 2004 Harper Road (Shell Station)
Domestic: 204 Hickory Drive, 211 S. Highland St., 370 Mankin Ave., no location provided
Drug violation in progress: 102 Grant St.
Foot patrol: 100 block South Heber Street (2), 200 block Main Street, 300 Neville St., 500 block Neville Street
Harassment: 402 City Ave.
Larceny: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Lost property: 104 Klaus St.
Loud music/noise: 112 Beverly St. Apt. B, 101 Jamison St.
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Motor vehicle accident injury: 100 Third Ave.
Prowler: 507 N. Highland Drive, 138 Manor Drive
Pursuit: 400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Reckless driver: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Shoplifting: 4201 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dunham's Sporting Goods)
Shots fired: 200 block Hunter Street
Special assignment: 100 block Barber Avenue, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 1200 block N. Eisenhower Drive, 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1401 N. Eisenhower Drive, 123 Hager St. (Abram-King Apartments), 100 block Hartley Avenue, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Myers Avenue, 300 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street (2), Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 300 block Third Avenue, 200 block Woodcrest Drive, 300 block Worley Road, no location provided
Suspicious activity: 1007 S. Oakwood Ave. (Beckley Hospital)
Suspicious person: Woodlawn Avenue/Lewis Street
Traffic stop: Beaver Avenue/South Fayette Street, 100 block South Fayette Street, 500 block South Fayette Street (5 Corners), 1914 Harper Road (El Campestre restaurant), 100 block Hunter Street, 2400 block South Kanawha Street, 100 block Ragland Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive/North Oakwood Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Pinewood Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3025 Robert C. Byrd Drive (KFC), 4800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Wilkes Parkway
Unconscious/syncope: 1000 N. Eisenhower Drive (Five Guys Burgers and Fries)
Unwanted person: 112 Beverly St. Apt. B, 523 Bostic Ave., 209.5 Woodlawn Ave. Apt. B, 1030 Woodlawn Ave. Apt. 24
Vagrant: 517 Bostic Ave.
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Check welfare: Beaver (2), Cool Ridge
Disturbance: Beaver, Beckley, Coal City, Cool Ridge, Fairdale, Ghent, Midway, Pemberton, Stanaford
Domestic: Beaver, Cabell Heights, Cool Ridge
Extra patrol: Crab Orchard
Intoxicated driver: Mabscott
Larceny: Crab Orchard
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Cranberry, Piney View
Prowler: Daniels
Reckless driver: Beckley, Glen Daniel, Piney View
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Suspicious person: Beckley, MacArthur
Suspicious vehicle: Coal City