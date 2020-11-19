The following calls were made to police agencies on Nov. 17; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault already occurred: S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar)
Brandishing: Clyde St.
Burglar alarm: Hylton Lane (Outback Steakhouse Restaurant), Brookwood Lane, 2nd Street (Creager Radiator), Morton Ave.
Check welfare: S. Fayette St., Teel Rd., Timber Ridge Dr., Rails to Trails, Beckley Crossing (H&R Block), Johnstown Rd. (Manor House Apartments.)
Child abuse/neglect: Johnstown Rd. and S. Eisenhower (CJ’S Tobacco & Liquor)
Civil matter: Harper Park Dr. (Wendy’s)
Disturbance: Wildwood Ave., S. Heber St., Mercer St.
Domestic: 200 block Vine St.
Drug investigation: Neville St. (BCPD)
Drug violation in progress: Main St. (United National Bank)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Rd.
Magistrate Detail: Main St.
Mail Run: Neville St. (Beckley City Police Dept.)
MVA: 300 block 2nd Ave., 1300 block N. Eisenhower Dr.
MVA leave the scene: Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Papa John’s Pizza)
Panic/hold alarm: Partridge Lane
Residence check: Park Ave.
Shoplifting: Bypass Plaza (Shoe Show), Harper Road
Special assignment: 100 Park Ave., 200 block S. Heber St., 100 block S. Heber St., Rails to Trails, 200 block Main St., 200 block Hunter St., Neville St. (BCPD), 100 block Crescent Rd., 2400 block S. Kanawha St., 300 block Galleria Plaza, 100 block Vine St., 1900 block Harper Road
Suspicious activity: 100 block 2nd St.
Suspicious person: 2nd Ave.
Threats: Nebraska Avenue
Traffic stop: 1700 block Harper Road, Maxwell Hill Road and Robert C. Byrd Dr., S. Kanawha Street and Myers Avenue, 2900 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2nd Street and 1st Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Ball Street, 400 block Oakwood Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Dr. and W. Neville Street, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block 1 St., 2100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Harper Road (Pagoda Motel)
Unwanted person: N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s):
Wanted person: Neville St. (BCPD)
Warrant served: Neville St. (BCPD)
l l l
Raleigh County
Sheriff’s Office
Disturbance: Lester, Beckley, Beaver, Calloway Heights
Fight: Piney View
Found property: White Oak
Illegal burn: Crab Orchard
Illegal dumping: Fairdale
MVA: Piney View, Stotesbury, Dry Hill
Open door/window: Harper Heights
Panhandling: Glen Daniel
Reckless driver: Irish Mountain, Beaver
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Suspicious activity: Beckley, Cool Ridge
Suspicious person: Glen Daniel
Suspicious vehicle: Mabscott
Threats: Coal City
Unwanted person: Clear Creek
Vehicle disabled: Beckley, Raleigh