The following calls were made to police agencies on Nov. 17; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Assault already occurred: S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar)

Brandishing: Clyde St.

Burglar alarm: Hylton Lane (Outback Steakhouse Restaurant), Brookwood Lane, 2nd Street (Creager Radiator), Morton Ave.

Check welfare: S. Fayette St., Teel Rd., Timber Ridge Dr., Rails to Trails, Beckley Crossing (H&R Block), Johnstown Rd. (Manor House Apartments.)

Child abuse/neglect: Johnstown Rd. and S. Eisenhower (CJ’S Tobacco & Liquor)

Civil matter: Harper Park Dr. (Wendy’s)

Disturbance: Wildwood Ave., S. Heber St., Mercer St.

Domestic: 200 block Vine St. 

Drug investigation: Neville St. (BCPD)

Drug violation in progress: Main St. (United National Bank)

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Rd.

Magistrate Detail: Main St.

Mail Run: Neville St. (Beckley City Police Dept.)

MVA: 300 block 2nd Ave., 1300 block N. Eisenhower Dr.

MVA leave the scene: Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Papa John’s Pizza) 

Panic/hold alarm: Partridge Lane

Residence check: Park Ave.

Shoplifting: Bypass Plaza (Shoe Show), Harper Road

Special assignment: 100 Park Ave., 200 block S. Heber St., 100 block S. Heber St., Rails to Trails, 200 block Main St., 200 block Hunter St., Neville St. (BCPD), 100 block Crescent Rd., 2400 block S. Kanawha St., 300 block Galleria Plaza, 100 block Vine St., 1900 block Harper Road

Suspicious activity: 100 block 2nd St.

Suspicious person: 2nd Ave.

Threats: Nebraska Avenue

Traffic stop: 1700 block Harper Road, Maxwell Hill Road and Robert C. Byrd Dr., S. Kanawha Street and Myers Avenue, 2900 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2nd Street and 1st Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Ball Street, 400 block Oakwood Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Dr. and W. Neville Street, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block 1 St., 2100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Harper Road (Pagoda Motel)

Unwanted person: N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s):

Wanted person: Neville St. (BCPD)

Warrant served: Neville St. (BCPD)

Raleigh County

Sheriff’s Office

Disturbance: Lester, Beckley, Beaver, Calloway Heights

Fight: Piney View

Found property: White Oak

Illegal burn: Crab Orchard

Illegal dumping: Fairdale

MVA: Piney View, Stotesbury, Dry Hill

Open door/window: Harper Heights

Panhandling: Glen Daniel

Reckless driver: Irish Mountain, Beaver

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Suspicious activity: Beckley, Cool Ridge

Suspicious person: Glen Daniel

Suspicious vehicle: Mabscott

Threats: Coal City

Unwanted person: Clear Creek

Vehicle disabled: Beckley, Raleigh

 

