The following calls were made to police agencies on May 25; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: Maxwell Hill Rd., Hargrove St., 200 block S. Heber St., S. Fayette St. (2), Dorcas Ave.
Attempt to serve DVP: Missouri Ave.
Burglar alarm: Crescent Rd., Oriole Place, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Tractor Supply)
Check welfare: 1800 block Harper Rd., 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart), 1100 block S. Fayette St.
Civil matter: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Disturbance: 222 Hargrove St., 1939 Harper Rd., S. Heber St.
Domestic: Worley Rd.
Drug violation in progress: 4273 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Gabriel Brothers)
Eloped/walk away: 200 Veterans Ave. (Beckley Veterans Hospital)
Found property: 1018 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Food Lion), 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine)
Larceny: 1001 S. Eisenhower Dr. (Microtel In), 1710 Harper Rd. (RGH), 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart)
Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St.
Motor vehicle accident: 4140 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Chase Bank), W. Neville St. and Robert C. Byrd Dr., 200 block Stanaford Rd.
Out of control: S. Heber St.
Overdose: 100 Main St. (Executive Manor Apts.)
Possible DUI: 1400 block N. Eisenhower Dr.
Shots fired: Rollingwood Dr.
100 block 2nd St., 300 block Reservoir Rd.
Special assignment: 123 Hager St. (Abram-King Apts.), F St., 100 block Earwood St. (2), 100 block Hargrove St., 100 block Barber Ave., 100 block Johnstown Rd., 2014 Harper Rd. (Super 8 Hotel) (2), 1939 Harper Rd., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz) (3), 100 block S. Heber St., 100 block E. E St., 100 block Beckwoods Dr., 503 Neville St. (big parking garage), 100 block S. Heber St., 100 block Beckley Plaza, 243 Wilkes Parkway, 600 block S. Fayette St., 100 block Rollingwood Dr.
Suspicious person: Larew Ave., 101 Hylton Lane (McDonalds)
Suspicious vehicle: 100 block Cranberry Dr., 200 block 2nd St.
Threats: Maple Ave., Westline Dr. (Greenbrier Estates)
Traffic stop: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), Teel Rd. and Lucas Dr., S. Kanawha St. and Azzara Ave., 500 block Ewart Ave., 600 block S. Fayette St.
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Burglary: Mount Tabor
Civil assist: Eccles
Civil matter: Harper Heights, Cool Ridge, Crab Orchard (2)
Custody complaint: Crab Orchard
Destruction of property: Piney View
Disturbance: Coal City, MacArthur, Raleigh, Midway, Eccles, Crab Orchard, Slab Fork, Prosperity, Sophia, Dry Hill, MacArthur
Four wheeler: Shady Spring
Illegal burn: Oak Grove
Joyriding: Bradley
Loud music/noise: Beaver, Coal City
MVA: Harper Heights, Piney View, Dry Hill, Sullivan, Beaver
Reckless driver: Fairdale
Shoplifting: MacArthur, Bradley (2)
Stolen vehicle: Glen Daniel
Suspicious activity: Beaver
Suspicious person: Crab Orchard (2), Mount Tabor
Suspicious vehicle: MacArthur, Cirtsville
Unwanted person: Beckley