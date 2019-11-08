The following calls were made to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 6; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Burglary: Crab Orchard
Destruction of property: Colcord, Dry Hill, Rhodell
Disabled vehicle: Bradley
Disturbance: Bradley, Odd, Calloway Heights, Soak Creek, MacArthur, Daniels
Fraud: Beckley
Harassment: MacArthur, Fairdale
Joyriding: Eccles
Larceny: Beckley (2), Glen Daniel
MVA: Bradley, Pluto, Beckley, Sophia, Beaver, Glen Daniel
Parking complaint: Calloway Heights
Road hazard: MacArthur
Suspicious activity: Sprague, MacArthur, Crab Orchard
Suspicious person: Bradley, Beaver, Dry Hill
Suspicious vehicle: Dry Hill
Threats: Daniels, MacArthur