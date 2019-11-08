The following calls were made to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 6; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Burglary: Crab Orchard

Destruction of property: Colcord, Dry Hill, Rhodell

Disabled vehicle: Bradley

Disturbance: Bradley, Odd, Calloway Heights, Soak Creek, MacArthur, Daniels 

Fraud: Beckley

Harassment: MacArthur, Fairdale

Joyriding: Eccles

Larceny: Beckley (2), Glen Daniel

MVA: Bradley, Pluto, Beckley, Sophia, Beaver, Glen Daniel

Parking complaint: Calloway Heights

Road hazard: MacArthur

Suspicious activity: Sprague, MacArthur, Crab Orchard

Suspicious person: Bradley, Beaver, Dry Hill

Suspicious vehicle: Dry Hill

Threats: Daniels, MacArthur

