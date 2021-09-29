The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 27; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 Hangup: Ball St.
Animal bites: S. Pike St.
Assist other dept.: Harper Rd., N. Eisenhower Dr.
Attempt to serve warrant: S. Fayette St. (2)
Burglar alarm: 603 Hartley Ave., 707 Johnstown Rd. (Beckley Regular Baptist Church)
Burglary in progress: Greenbrier Court
Check welfare: E. Prince St. and Johnstown Rd.
DVP: Church St.
Extra patrol: Rails to Trails (2), 500 block S. Fayette St., 100 block Patch St., 100 block Woodlawn Ave. (4), 100 block City Ave., 100 block Prince St., 100 block Scott Ave., 100 block Orchard Ave., 300 block Orchard Ave., S. Heber St. and Neville St., 1900 block Harper Rd. (3), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 500 block Neville St., 100 block E St. (2), 100 block Ruby Lane, 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sam’s), 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s)
Foot patrol: 100 block Prince St. (2), 1114 Harper Rd. (Pagoda Motel)
Four wheeler: Ruby Lane
Found property: N. Eisenhower Dr.
Fraud: S. Oakwood Ave.
Harassing phone call: Lewis Ritchie Dr.
Larceny: S. Fayette St. (2), Beckley Plaza
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Rd.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mental problem: Johnstown Rd.
MVA: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
MVA in parking lot: 1018 N. Eisenhower Drive (Food Lion), 1732 Harper Road (Kroger)
MVA leave the scene: 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Pursuit: Robert C. Byrd Dr.
School zone: 1001 Maxwell Hill Rd. (Maxwell Hill Elementary)
Suspicious activity: Adkins St.
Suspicious person: Adkins St., Rails to Trails
Traffic stop: S. Kanawha St. and McCreery St., 800 block N. Eisenhower Dr., 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Prosperity Rd., 100 block Hubbard St., 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 3604 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Little General/Subway), 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Dr. (2), Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Maxwell Hill Rd., 500 block Neville St., City Ave. and Robert C. Byrd Dr., 500 block Neville St., City Ave. and Robert C. Byrd Dr., 100 block Ewart Ave., 100 block Galleria Plaza, 2970 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Dollar General), New River Dr. and Pikeview Dr., 404 3rd Ave. (Little General), Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Ball St., 3088 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Donut Connection) (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 10 Appalachian Dr., 4256 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Long John Silvers) (2), 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Dr. (2), 2000 block S. Kanawha St., 1920 Harper Rd. (IHOP), 1st Ave. and Neville St., 4289 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Olive Garden), 1114 Harper Rd. (Pagoda Motel), 1710 Harper Rd. (RGH)
Transport juvenile: Barber Ave.
Unwanted person: Kinzer St., Patch St., Stanaford Rd.
Vehicle disabled: 1300 block Harper Rd.
Warrant served: Prince St.
Raleigh Sheriff’s Department
B&E: Beckley
Burglar alarm: Bradley
Disturbance: Crab Orchard (2), Soak Creek, Shady Spring
Fraud: Harper Heights
Harassment: Beckley
Illegal burn: Lester
Larceny: Daniels
MVA: Grandview, Dameron, Cool Ridge
Panhandling: Crab Orchard
Pursuit: Mabscott
Reckless driver: Grandview
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard, MacArthur (2), Beaver
Suspicious person: Coal City, Surveyor
Threats: Harper, Glen Daniel
Unwanted person: MacArthur (2)
Vehicle disabled: Beaver
Wanted person: Beckley