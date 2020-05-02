The following calls were made to police agencies on May 1; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Mills Avenue
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Sandstone Drive
Barking dog: Orchard Avenue
Burglary in progress: Ball Street, Beckwoods Drive (Beckley Housing Authority)
Business check: 701 S. Eisenhower Drive (Flat Top Arms)
Check welfare: Curtis Avenue, 1346 N. Eisenhower Drive (Cookout restaurant), Lauren Avenue
Destruction of property: Reservoir Road
Disturbance: Beckwoods Drive, Beckwoods Drive (Beckley Housing Authority), South Fayette Street, North Oakwood Avenue
Domestic: Foster Avenue, Quarry Street
Domestic violence petition served: 222 Main St.
Drug violation in progress: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Follow-up call: Maple Lane, Wyoming Avenue
Found property: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Intoxicated person: Harper Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Motor vehicle accident: 100 block Pinewood Drive, 400 block Rural Acres Drive
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Nebraska Avenue
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Open door/window: Maplewood Lane
Overdose: South Heber Street (The Charles House)
Prowler: North Oakwood Avenue
Residence check: Fourth Street, Reservoir Road
Sick: Crawford Street
Special assignment: 100 block Adair Street, 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Beckwoods Drive (2), 100 block Brookwood Lane, 100 block Carriage Drive, 100 block City Avenue, 400 block City Avenue, 1 Cranberry Creek Center, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block F Street, 700 block South Fayette Street, 1000 block South Fayette Street, 1085 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar Store), South Fayette Street/Mool Avenue, 100 block Hargrove Street (3), 1732 Harper Road (Kroger) (3), 1900 block Harper Road (3), 1939 Harper Road, 200 block South Heber Street, 100 block Hylton Lane (2), 100 block Johnstown Road (2), 100 block Myers Avenue, 400 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street (2), 100 block Northwestern Avenue, 100 block Parkway Street (2), 100 block Patch Street, 100 E. Prince St., Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 2900 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1000 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Temple Street, 100 block Thornton Street, 100 block Timber Ridge Drive, 100 block Virginia Avenue, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue
Stalking: Reservoir Road
Threats: Burgess Street, Evergreen Place
Traffic stop: 1106 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chili's restaurant), Nell Jean Square (Domino's Pizza)
Unwanted person: South Vance Drive
Violation of domestic violence petition: Wilkes Avenue
--------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Civil assist: MacArthur
Civil matter: Shady Spring
Custody complaint: Beckley
Disturbance: Beaver (2), Beckley, Glen Daniel, Sophia
Fraud: MacArthur
Motor vehicle accident: Daniels
Reckless driver: Daniels
Shoplifting: MacArthur (2)
Speeding vehicle: Cabell Heights
Suspicious vehicle: Ghent, Grandview, Shady Spring