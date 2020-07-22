The following calls were made to police agencies on July 20; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Alarm: Harper Rd.
Attempted B&E: McCulloch Dr., Cranberry Cove Apts.
B&E not in progress: 311 S. Eisenhower Dr. (Beckley Little League)
Burglar alarm: 315 New Jersey Ave. (Beckley City Police Shooting Range)
Burglary in progress; Hargrove St.
Check welfare: S. Oakwood Ave., Manor Dr., Woodlawn Ave., Hargrove St., 2005 Harper Rd. (Little General), I St.
Disturbance: Hargrove St. (2), 1710 Harper Rd. (RGH), 1710 Harper Rd. (RGH), Barber Ave., 300 block Barber Ave.
Domestic: S. Heber St.
Drug violation in progress: Crescent Rd.
DUI investigate: 10 Pikeview Dr. (Beckley Fire Dept. Station)
Eloped/walk away: 306 Stanaford Rd. (BARH)
Fight: Hartley Ave.
Foot patrol: 1939 Harper Rd.
Found property: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Fraud: Lewis-Ritchie Dr.
Juvenile problems: James St.
K9 unit: 100 block Brookshire Lane
Laceration/cut: 103 S. Eisenhower Dr. (Pinehaven)
Larceny: S. Vance Dr.
Loud music/noise: 300 block Reservoir Rd.
Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St.
Mail Run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Missing person: Vine St.
MVA leave the scene: Mills Ave.
Panic/hold alarm: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz)
Pedestrian hit: 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Person down: 215 Main St. (Raleigh Co. Courthouse Assessor’s Office
Prowler: Clyde St.
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (3)
Special assignment: 100 block S. Oakwood Ave., 400 block Neville St., Rails to Trails (4), 100 block Scott Ave., 100 block Patch St., 100 block Earwood St., 100 block Mool Ave., 100 block Park Ave., 100 block S. Heber St., 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sams), 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowes)
Stolen property: 123 Hager St. (Abram-King Apts.)
Suspicious activity: 1500 block S. Eisenhower Dr.
Suspicious person: 1924 Harper Rd. (Quality Inn), Forrest Ave. and Hodges St., Garden Terrace
Suspicious vehicle: 2014 Harper Rd. (Super 8 Hotel)
Threats: Mool Ave., Hunter St.
Traffic stop: Johnstown Rd. and Temple St., Stanaford Rd./Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., N. Kanawha St. and Prince St., S. Fayette St. and Barber Ave.
Unsecured load: 100 block Rural Acres Dr.
Unwanted person: 123 Hager St. (Abram-King Apts.)
Vandalism/destroy property: Rails to Trails
Violation of DVP: 3604 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Little General)
Wanted person: Jerome Van Meter Dr., 306 Stanaford Rd. (BARH), 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
• • •
Raleigh County
Sheriff’s Office
B&E: Daniels
Civil matter: Beckley
Disturbance: Beckley, Crab Orchard, Beaver, MacArthur (2), Shady Spring
Larceny: Naoma
Motorcycle: Crab Orchard, Shady Spring
MVA: Crab Orchard, Ghent, Beaver
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Stolen property: Glen Morgan, Hinton
Suspicious activity: Bradley, Cabell Heights
Suspicious person: Beaver