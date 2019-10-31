The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 29; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: 100 block Graham Street
Attempt to locate: 1902 Harper Road
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: 500 block Johnstown Road
Attempt to serve warrant: 156 Beckwoods Drive
Breaking and entering in progress: 331 S. Eisenhower Dr.
Brandishing: 201 3rd Ave. (Apt. 2)
Burglar alarm: 129 Main St. (United National Bank)
Burglary not in progress: 103 Smith St.
Civil matter: 119 N. Vance Drive
Counterfeit: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Customer complaint: 201 Orchard Ave.
Destruction of property: 920 S. Fayette St.
Disturbance: 702 Johnstown Road (Larry's Wrecker), 203 Hartley Ave.
Domestic: 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Rails to Trails, 1710 Harper Road (RGH), 103 Earwood St. (Apt. 1)
Drug violation not in progress: 202 S. Eisenhower Drive (Little General)
Domestic violence petition violation: 211 S. Highland St.
Foot patrol: 100 block Main Street
Intoxicated person: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Drive
K9 unit:100 block East E Street, 412 Old Mill Road (Hollywood Elementary School)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Mental problems: 110 Johnston St.
Motor vehicle accident: Beckley
Person down: 613 S. Fayette St.
School zone: 1001 Maxwell Hill Road, 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School)
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3)
Special assignment: 100 block Powerline Drive, 100 block Patch Street, Rails to Trails (3), 300 Scott Ave., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Earwood Street (3), 300 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Antonio Avenue, Beckley, 200 block Main Street (3), 203 S. Kanawha St. (Beckley Presbyterian Church), 100 block City Avenue, 100 block Main Street, 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), 1939 Harper Road
Stolen vehicle: 1001 Maxwell Hill Road
Suspicious person: 116 Washington St., 124 Sour St., 1200 block Maxwell Hill Road, 100 block Earwood Street, 420 N. Vance Drive, 108 N. Pike St.
Suspicious vehicle: 100 block Nebraska Avenue, 614 S. Oakwood Ave. (St. Francis deSales Church)
Traffic stop: Ewart Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block East E Street, 300 block Rural Acres Drive, Sheridan Avenue/6th Street, 100 block East Beckley Bypass, 400 block City Avenue, 1100 block West Neville Street, 100 block Bypass Plaza, 200 block Stanaford Road, 3418 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Papa John's Pizza)
Unwanted person: 613 S. Fayette St.
Wanted person: 306 Stanaford Road (BARH)
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 105 S. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Work Release)
Attempt to serve DVP: 237 Burgess St., 119 Prince St., 601 Hartley Ave.
Attempt suicide: 228 Ragland Road (Mountain Heart)
Burglar alarm: 410 New River Drive (Moose Lodge) (2)
Business check: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Check welfare: 4288 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sleep Outfitters), 405 Carriage Drive, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts. Apt. 46), 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 624 Johnstown Road (Manor House Apt. 516), 1331 N. Eisenhower Drive, 624 Johnstown Road (Manor House Apts.) (2)
Destruction of property: 301 Ridge Ave.
Disturbance: 128 S. Heber St., 215 Antonio Ave., 105 Earwood St., Burgess Street
Domestic: 1511 Harper Road, 820 S. Johnstown Road, 110 Pine St.
Drug investigation: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Drug violation not in progress: 102 Grant St., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Electronic sex crime: 211 S. Highland St. (Apt. 1)
Follow-up call: 112 Forrest Ave.
Found property: 114 W. C St.
Identity theft: 100 Tolley Drive
Loud music/noise: 300 Reservoir Road (2)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckkley PD)
MVA parking lot: 400 Stanaford Road (WWHS)
MVA leave the scene: 1500 block Harper Road, Rural Acres Drive/Poplar Street
MVA: 1100 block W. Neville St., Northwestern Avenue/Harper Road
Noise complaint: 139 Washington St.
Panic/hold alarm: 1060 S. Fayette St.
Reckless driver: 2500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
School zone: 1001 Maxwell Hill Road
Shoplifting: 708 S. Eisenhower Drive (Go Mart), 4301 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dunham's Sporting Goods), 1734 Harper Road (Kroger)
Shots fired: 111 Greenwood Drive
Special assignment: 100 block Prince Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 504 Neville St., 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Prince Street (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 100 block Hargrove Street, 100 block Hartley Avenue,100 block Earwood Street, 100 block West Neville Street, Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Hager St.,100 block South Heber Street, West Neville Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious activity: 300 block Lincoln Street, 1007 S. Oakwood Ave. (Beckley Hospital)
Suspicious person: 476 Bailey Ave.
Suspicious vehicle: Johnston Street/North Oakwood Avenue, Fred T. Simms Terrace/Deegans Street
Transport prisoner: 1200 Airport Road (Southern Regional Jail)
Trespassing: 622 Johnstown Road (Little General)
Threats: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD), 419 E. Prince St.
Traffic stop: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1700 block Harper Road, 100 block Springdale Avenue, 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Wilkes Parkway
Trespassing: 1710 Harper Road (RGH)
Unconscious/syncope: 251 Grey Flats Road (IBEX)
Unwanted person: 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's), 404 3rd Ave. (Little General)
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD), 3066 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Wendy's)
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Brandishing: Tolleytown
Burglary: Maple Fork
Disturbance: White Oak, Beckley, Arnett, Piney View, Harper Heights (2)
Harassment: Beckley (2)
MVA: Bradley, Stanaford, Cabell Heights, Coal City, Beaver
Prowler: Harper
School zone violation: Shady Spring, Ghent, Cranberry
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Shots fired: Coal City
Speeding vehicle: Shady Spring, Ghent
Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard, East Gulf
Suspicious person: Eccles
Suspicious vehicle: Fairdale
Unwanted person: Harper