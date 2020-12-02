The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 1; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 Hang up: College Ave.
Attempt to serve DVP: 103 S. Eisenhower Dr.
B&E not in progress: 600 S. Eisenhower Dr.
Burglar alarm: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Tractor Supply) (3), 111 Willow Lane (Raleigh County Community Action), 720 S. Kanawha St. (2), 275 N. Eisenhower Dr., Maxwell Hill Rd., Timberland Rd., 520 Beckley Xing, (Premier Pharmacy), Willow Lane, 1129 S. Fayette St.(Stratton Elementary School)
Check welfare: Quarry St. and N. Pike St., I St., 306 Stanaford Rd. (BARH), 622 Johnstown Rd. (Little General), S. Kanawha St. and Johnstown Rd., Reservoir Rd.
Deceased/find body: Clyde St.
Destruction of property: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Disturbance: 222 Hargrove St.
Domestic: Beckwoods Dr.
Fight: 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart)
Intoxicated person: 100 block Carriage Dr.
Joy riding: E St.
K9 Unit: 600 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Magistrate detail: 2222 Main St. (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St.(BCPD)
MVA: 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 500 block Neville St., 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
MVA leaving the scene: 100 Hylton Lane
Noise complaint: N. Fayette St., City Ave.
Out of control: Brooks St.
Pursuit: Robert C.Byrd Dr. and 2nd Ave.
Road hazard: Hylton Lane and Harper Rd.
Shoplifting: 2933 Robert C. Byrd Dr.(Walgreens)
Sick specify: 1732 Harper Rd. (Kroger)
Special assignment: 100 block S. Heber St., 100 block G St., 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sam's), 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr, (Lowe's) (2), 700 block S. Kanawha St., 300 block Prince St., 100 block Larew Ave., 100 block College Ave.
Suspicious person: 501 Neville St. (BCPD), Holliday Dr., Ewart Ave. and Wyoming Ave.
Threats: Hunter St., 1909 Harper Rd. (Econolodge)
Traffic stop: S. Oakwood Ave. and Robert C. Byrd Dr., F St., 100 block 2nd St., S. Kanawha St. and Johnstown Rd., 2200 block S. Kanawha St.
Unknown medical problem: 202 S. Eisenhower Dr. (Little General)
Unwanted person: Hunter St., Mercer St., Ewart Ave., Randolph St.
Warrant served: F St. and Roosevelt St., 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Raleigh Sheriff's Department
Disturbance: Crab Orchard (2), Sprague
Domestic: Cool Ridge
Harassment: Beckley
Lost property: Amigo, MVA: Prosperity (2), Sullivan, Ghent, Bragg, Crab Orchard
Parking complaint: Soak Creek, Crab Orchard
Reckless driving: Bragg
Shoplifting: Bradley
Shots fired: Mt. Tabor
Stolen property: Beaver
Suspicious person: Skelton
Threats: Coal City
Trespassing: MacArthur
Unwanted person: Coal City, Beaver