The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 1; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 Hang up: College Ave.

Attempt to serve DVP: 103 S. Eisenhower Dr.

B&E not in progress: 600 S. Eisenhower Dr.

Burglar alarm: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Tractor Supply) (3), 111 Willow Lane (Raleigh County Community Action), 720 S. Kanawha St. (2), 275 N. Eisenhower Dr., Maxwell Hill Rd., Timberland Rd., 520 Beckley Xing, (Premier Pharmacy), Willow Lane, 1129 S. Fayette St.(Stratton Elementary School)

Check welfare: Quarry St. and N. Pike St., I St., 306 Stanaford Rd. (BARH), 622 Johnstown Rd. (Little General), S. Kanawha St. and Johnstown Rd., Reservoir Rd.

Deceased/find body: Clyde St.

Destruction of property: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)

Disturbance: 222 Hargrove St.

Domestic: Beckwoods Dr.

Fight: 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart)

Intoxicated person: 100 block Carriage Dr.

Joy riding: E St.

K9 Unit: 600 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.

Magistrate detail: 2222 Main St. (2)

Mail run: 501 Neville St.(BCPD)

MVA: 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 500 block Neville St., 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.

MVA leaving the scene: 100 Hylton Lane 

Noise complaint: N. Fayette St., City Ave.

Out of control: Brooks St.

Pursuit: Robert C.Byrd Dr. and 2nd Ave.

Road hazard: Hylton Lane and Harper Rd.

Shoplifting: 2933 Robert C. Byrd Dr.(Walgreens)

Sick specify: 1732 Harper Rd. (Kroger)

Special assignment: 100 block S. Heber St., 100 block G St., 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sam's), 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr, (Lowe's) (2), 700 block S. Kanawha St., 300 block Prince St., 100 block Larew Ave., 100 block College Ave.

Suspicious person: 501 Neville St. (BCPD), Holliday Dr., Ewart Ave. and Wyoming Ave.

Threats: Hunter St., 1909 Harper Rd. (Econolodge) 

Traffic stop: S. Oakwood Ave. and Robert C. Byrd Dr., F St., 100 block 2nd St., S. Kanawha St. and Johnstown Rd., 2200 block S. Kanawha St.

Unknown medical problem: 202 S. Eisenhower Dr. (Little General)

Unwanted person: Hunter St., Mercer St., Ewart Ave., Randolph St.

Warrant served: F St. and Roosevelt St., 501 Neville St. (BCPD)

 

Raleigh Sheriff's Department

Disturbance: Crab Orchard (2), Sprague 

Domestic: Cool Ridge

Harassment: Beckley

Lost property: Amigo, MVA: Prosperity (2), Sullivan, Ghent, Bragg, Crab Orchard

Parking complaint: Soak Creek, Crab Orchard

Reckless driving: Bragg

Shoplifting: Bradley

Shots fired: Mt. Tabor

Stolen property: Beaver

Suspicious person: Skelton

Threats: Coal City

Trespassing: MacArthur 

Unwanted person: Coal City, Beaver

 

 

