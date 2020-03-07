The following calls were made to police agencies on March 6; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: 553 Orchard Ave.
Abandoned vehicle: 726 S. Kanawha St. (Jimmy's Place)
Assist other department: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Brandishing: 222 Hargrove St.
Breaking and entering in progress: 100 Appalachian Drive (Lewis Nissan)
Burglar alarm: 134 Industrial Drive (Beckley Post Office), 1214 Maxwell Hill Road, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)
Burglary in progress: 104 Bero Ave.
Check welfare: 100 block Travelers Lane
Custody complaint: 600 New River Drive
Domestic: 226 Beckley Ave. (2), 202 Hickory Drive
Domestic violence petition served: 103 S. Eisenhower Drive (Pinehaven)
Embezzlement: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Fight: 629 S. Oakwood Ave.
Fraud: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Illegal dumping: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
K9 unit request: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Larceny: 103 Alexander Lane, 1106 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chili's restaurant), 190 Manor Drive, 303 Woodlawn Ave. Apt. 5
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Motor vehicle accident: 100 E. Beckley Ave., 900 block West Neville Street, 505 Pinewood Drive, 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's downtown), 402 Second Ave. (Creager Tire)
Panic/hold alarm: 126 Beckley Crossing (Rent-A-Center)
Residence check: 303 Woodlawn Ave. Apt. 5, 1030 Woodlawn Ave. Apt. 25
Shoplifting: 100 Beckley Crossing (Sally Beauty Supply), 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
Shots fired: 200 block North Oakwood Avenue
Special assignment: no location provided, 200 Armory Drive (Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center), 100 block Church Street, 100 block City Avenue (2), 100 block Clyde Street, 100 block Earwood Street, 1320 N. Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral), 100 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Fred T. Simms Terrace, 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Holliday Drive, 100 block Johnstown Road, 500 block Neville Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block Patch Street, 100 block Prince Street (3), 300 block Prince Street, 360 Prince St. (Greyhound Lines), Rails to Trails (5), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Subway on Sprague Hill), 500 block Scott Avenue, 300 block Temple Street, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue
Suspicious person: 735 S. Kanawha St. (Style N Trim barbershop)
Suspicious vehicle: 100 block Earwood Street
Threats: 300 block Neville Street
Traffic stop: East Beckley Bypass/Pine Lodge Road, 400 block North Eisenhower Drive, 902 N. Eisenhower Drive (City National Bank), Ewart Avenue/West Neville Street, 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibitioon Coal Mine), 100 block Harper Park Drive, 1800 Harper Road, 2005 Harper Road (Little General/Burger King), 2100 Harper Road (Go Mart), Johnstown Road/North Eisenhower Drive, 507 S. Kanawha St. (Hogan Hall), McCreery Street/South Kanawha Street, 200 block Mercer Street, Neville Street/Leslie C. Gates Place (2), 400 block New River Drive, 200 block Park Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's downtown), 3418 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Papa John's Pizza), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Fourth Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Mockingbird Lane, 306 Stanaford Road (BARH Hospital)
Trespassing: 306 Stanaford Road (BARH Hospital)
Vehicle disabled: 100 block Ragland Road
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Assault: Glen Daniel, Sophia
Civil assist: Ghent
Civil matter: Beckley, Coal City, Fairdale
Disturbance: Bolt, Crab Orchard (2), Fairdale, Naoma, Raleigh, Soak Creek, White Oak
Found property: Dry Hill
Joyriding: Shady Spring
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Bolt, Bradley, Crab Orchard, Mabscott, Stover
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Speeding vehicle: Glen Morgan
Suspicious person: Cool Ridge, Shady Spring
Suspicious vehicle: Beckley, Shady Spring
Unwanted person: Fairdale