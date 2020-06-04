The following calls were made to police agencies on June 2; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: College Ave., 404 3rd Ave. (Little General), 3604 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Little General/Subway)
Assault in progress: 100 block High St.
Attempt to serve DVP: S. Kanawha St.
Burglar alarm: 4261 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (United National Bank), 9 Yellowwood Way (Bodyworks), 21 Bypass Plaza
Burglary in progress: Greenbrier Court, S. Fayette St.
Check welfare: S. Eisenhower Dr., Westwood Dr., 100 Carriage Dr. (Beckley Church of Christ)
Civil matter: Hartley Ave.
CPR-adult: Klaus St., 222 Hargrove St.
Disturbance: S. Fayette St.
Disturbance: Woodlawn Ave., Pikeview Dr., Larew Ave.
Domestic: Fairlawn Ave., Woodlawn Ave., S. Kanawha St., 222 Hargrove St., 124 Hylton Lane (Courtyard By Marriott), Dock St. and Brooks St.
Drug violation in progress: 404 3rd Ave. (Little General), Electr Sex Crime: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Fireworks complaint: Maplewood Lane
Found property: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Harassment: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Identity theft: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Larceny: Harper Rd.
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Rd.
Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St.
Mail Run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Motorcycle complaint: Rails to Trails
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Tractor Supply), 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowes)
MVA: New River Dr. and Pikeview Dr., Klaus St., 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Overdose: E. Main St.
Runaway juvenile: S. Fayette St.
Shoplifting: 4301 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Gabes)
Shots fired: F St. (2)
Special assignment: 3604 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Little General/Subway), 1900 block Harper Rd., 100 block Westwood Dr., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 200 block 3rd Ave., 1602 Harper Rd. (Raleigh County Health Dept.), 100 block Scott Ave., 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart), 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowes), 1220 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sams), 100 block S. Heber St., 100 block Earwood St., 100 block Patch St., 100 block Hager St., 100 block Klaus St., 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA Soccer Complex), 100 block Hargrove St., 503 Neville St. (big parking garage), Barber Ave. and S. Fayette St.
Stolen vehicle: Harper Rd.
Suspicious person: Klaus St., Garden Terrace
Suspicious vehicle: 300 block Temple St.
Threats: 100 Beckwoods Dr. (Beckley Housing Authority)
Traffic stop: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 1000 block Maxwell HilL Rd., 100 block Holliday Dr. (2), Pinewood Dr. and Maxwell Hill Rd. (2), 100 3rd Ave.
Unwanted person: Dock St.
Vagrant: Lewis St., 100 block Reservation Ave.
Raleigh County
Sheriff’s Office
Burglary: Lanark
Custody complaint: Jonben
Disturbance: Sophia, Glen Daniel, Beckley (2), Coal City, MacArthur, Bradley, Naoma, Calloway Heights
Four wheeler complaint: Shady Spring
Fraud: Fairdale
Joyriding: Princewick, Sprague
MVA: Mabscott, Bradley, Daniels (2), MacArthur, Odd, Dameron
Reckless driver: Shady Spring, Mount Tabor, Harper Heights, Eccles, Princewick
Suspicious activity: MacArthur, Naoma, Beckley
Suspicious person: Sprague
Suspicious vehicle: Glen Morgan
Unwanted person: Harper Heights, Rock Creek, Sprague