The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Dept.
911 Hangup: Lincoln St.
Abuse elder person: Miller St.
Assist other dept.: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd. and Stanaford Rd.
Attempt to serve warrant: Mason St., Temple St.
Burglar alarm: Adair St., Russell St., Lilly St. (2), 1901 S. Kanawha St. (R&Q Funeral Home)
Burglary not in progress: Northwestern Ave.
Check welfare: Edwards St., Riley St.
Child abuse neglect: N. Kanawha St.
Civil assist: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd. and Stanaford Rd.
Deceased find body: Crawford St.
Disturbance: Lewis Ritchie Dr., Myers Ave., Burgess St., 1710 Harper Rd. (RGH), Hartley Ave. and Klaus St.
Drug violation: Robert C. Byrd Dr., Johnstown Rd.
DUI: Bostic Ave. and Klaus St.
Escort: Prince St.
Extra patrol: 500 block Neville St. (Uptown) (2), 100 block Temple St., 100 block S. Heber St. (2), 1408 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sheetz) (3), 1900 block Harper Rd. (3), 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Hargrove St., 400 block Lewis Ritchie Dr., 503 Neville St. (Big Parking Garage) (2), 500 Neville St. (Chase Bank), 100 block Vine St., 400 block Neville St., 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.), 200 block Hartley Ave., 200 block Hargrove St., N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (3), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sam’s) (3), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s) (2),100 block Larew Ave. (2), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA Soccer Complex), 100 block Pikeview Dr., 200 block Woodlawn Ave., 300 block Scott Ave., 200 block Temple St., 200 block Larew Ave.,
Found property: Nebraska Ave.
Four wheeler: Christian Rd.
K9 Unit: 3rd Ave. and Robert C. Byrd Dr., Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd. and Stanaford Rd., 2nd St. and Woodlawn Ave., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz)
Larceny: Harper Rd.
Magistrate detail: Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Mental problem: S. Pike St.
Missing person: Quarry St.
MVA private lot: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.)
Parking complaint: Johnstown Rd.
Reckless driving: W. Neville St. and Robert C. Byrd Dr., Rural Acres Dr.
Road rage: N. Eisenhower Dr.
Sex assault not in progress: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Shoplifting: N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (4), 1048 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Kohl’s) (2)
Suspicious activity: Johnstown Rd.
Suspicious package: Stanaford Rd.
Suspicious person: Carriage Dr. (3), Clyde St., Pinewood Dr., Prince St., Neville St.
Traffic light problem: Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Veterans Ave.
Traffic stop: 400 block 3rd Ave., Pinewood Dr. and Maxwell Hill Rd., Prince St. and Robert C. Byrd Dr., 2nd St. and 3rd Ave. (2), Watts St. and Park Ave., 200 block Main St., 2400 block S. Kanawha St., 3rd Ave. and Robert C. Byrd Dr., Prince St. and Leslie C. Gates, 1100 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd. (2), Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd. and New Jersey Ave., N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart), Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd. and Joe L. Smith Dr., 2000 block Ragland Rd., 2nd St. and Woodlawn Ave.
Violation of DVP: Burgess St., Beaver Ave.
Wanted person: Antonio Ave.
Raleigh Sheriff’s Dept.
B&E not in progress: Shady Spring
Burglar alarm: Crab Orchard, Dameron, Glen Daniel, White Oak
Disturbance: Pettry Bottom, Pemberton
Fraud: Beckley
K9 Unit: Beckley
Larceny: Lanark
MVA with injury: Harper Heights
MVA without injury: Beaver
MVA without fluid/injury: Bradley, Beaver
Reckless driver: Glen Morgan
Suspicious activity: Cranberry, Cool Ridge
Traffic stop: Crab Orchard
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.