The following calls were made to police agencies on Nov. 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: 115 Ewart Ave., 613 S. Fayette St.
Burglar alarm: 100 Beckwoods Drive (Beckley Housing Authority) (2), 1004 Dogwood Lane, 106 McCreery St. (The Kilted Barber) (8), 530 Ragland Road (State Electric), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply) (4), 406 Second St.
Business check: 110 Crescent Road (Crosspoint Church of God)
Check welfare: 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby)
Civil matter: 1729 S. Fayette St.
Custody complaint: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Disturbance: 613 S. Fayette St. Apt. 9, 420 Lewis Ritchie Drive
Domestic: 1939 Harper Road (Travel Lodge), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), 105 Truman Ave.
Drug violation not in progress: 102 Grant St.
Fraud: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 4261 Robert C. Byrd Drive (United National Bank)
Harassment: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Loitering: 2958 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Loud music/noise: 300 Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Missing person: 200 block Prince Street
Motor vehicle accident leave scene: 30 Mallard Court (Beckley Pediatric Office)
Overdose: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments)
Parking violation: 300 block Beckley Crossing
Possible DUI: Dry Hill Road/Harper Road
Prowler: 308 Park Ave.
Reckless driver: 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
School zone: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School)
Special assignment: 100 block Appalachian Drive, 100 block Earwood Street (2), 100 block Hartley Avenue, 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Main Street, 1001 Maxwell Hill Road, 100 block Myers Avenue, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block Prince Street, Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 100 block Sunrise Avenue, 100 block Temple Street, 100 block Wilkes Parkway
Stabbing: 105 Truman Ave.
Suspicious person: 390 Stanaford Road (Academy of Careers and Technology)
Suspicious vehicle: 108 Ewart Ave.
Threats: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 206 Joseph St.
Traffic stop: 100 block Beaver Avenue, 1000 block South Fayette Street, 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda Motel), 1700 block Harper Road, 1827 Harper Road (CVS Pharmacy), 100 block S. Kanawha St., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 300 block Stanaford Road, 400 block Stanaford Road
Unwanted person: 1256 N. Eisenhower Drive, 202 S. Eisenhower Drive (Little General), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 201 Third Ave.
Vehicle disabled: Teel Road/Holliday Drive
Warrant served: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 202 S. Eisenhower Drive (Little General), 222 Main St.
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Check welfare: Beaver, Lego
Disturbance: Amigo, Crab Orchard
Domestic: Beckley (2), Bolt, Bradley, Lanark, Lester, Midway
Intoxicated driver: Daniels, Shady Spring (2), Surveyor
Intoxication: Daniels, Prosperity
Motor vehicle accident: Bradley, Daniels (2), Fairdale, Metalton
Prowler: Bradley
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Suspicious person: Coal City, Crab Orchard
Suspicious vehicle: Beaver, Prosperity
Threats: Bradley, Jonben