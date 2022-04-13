The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 11; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Dept.
B&E not in progress: E. Prince St.
Burglar alarm: 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Tractor Supply) (3), S. Eisenhower Dr., G St., Avocet Way, 1268 N., Eisenhower Dr. (Pete Supplies Plus)
Burglary in progress: Antonio Ave.
Burglary not in progress: Neville St.
Destruction of property: New River Town Center
Domestic: Antonio Ave.
DUI: 2004 Harper Rd. (Shell Station)
Escort: Miller St., 1710 Harper Rd. (RGH)
Extra patrol: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz) (2), 4303 Robert C., Byrd Dr. (Tractor Supply) (2), 200 block S. Heber St., 200 block Hargrove St. (4), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Dr. (2), 200 block Hartley Ave., 1939 Harper Rd. (Travelodge), 1909 Harper Rd. (Smart Hotel), 1900 bock Harper Rd. (Hotels) (3), 1700 block Harper Rd., 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sam’s), 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s) (2), 200 block Smoot Ave., 100 block Hickory Dr. (2), 100 block 9th St. (2), 100 block Broadway St. (2), 100 block Antonio Ave., 400 block Neville St., 100 block Hager St., 100 block Patch St., 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.), 500 block Ewart Ave., 100 block Johnstown Rd., 100 block Maplewood Lane (2),100 block F St., 200 block Johnstown Rd., 100 block Beckley Plaza
Follow up call: Neville St.
Foot patrol: Hargrove St.
Fraud: Booker St.
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Rd. (2), Hargrove St.
Magistrate detail: Main St. (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
MVA private lot: Stanaford Rd., 1018 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Food Lion), N. Eisenhower Dr.
MVA without fluid/injury: S. Fayette St.
Parking complaint: McCreery St., 205 Crescent Rd. (Crescent Elementary School)
Reckless driver: Ritter Dr.
Sex assault not in progress: S. Eisenhower Dr.
Shoplifting: 2970 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Dollar General), 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (4)
Special assignment: N. Heights Dr.
Suspicious activity: Scott Ave. and Temple St.
Suspicious vehicle: N. Eisenhower Dr.
Traffic stop: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 100 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 1710 block Harper Rd. (RGH), 100 block Industrial Dr., 1000 block S. Fayette St., 700 block S. Fayette St., Beaver Ave. and S. Fayette St., S. Heber St., 2nd St. and S. Heber St., 400 block S. Fayette St., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Veterans Ave., 600 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 100 block F St., N. Kanawha St. and Elkins St., 600 block Ewart Ave., 300 block Prince St.
Trespassing: Antonio Ave.
Unconscious/syncope: Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Raleigh Sheriff’s Dept.
911 Hangup: Daniels
Brandishing: Glen White
B&E in progress: Shady Spring
Burglar alarm: MacArthur, Bradley, Beckley
Burglary not in progress: Beaver
Extra patrol: Sullivan, Fitzpatrick
Fraud: Beckley, Cool Ridge
Reckless driver: Shady Spring, Lanark
Speeding vehicle: Crab Orchard
Stolen vehicle: Maple Fork
Suspicious activity: Dry Hill
Threats: Sophia
Traffic stop: Shady Spring, Beckley
Unwanted person: Ghent
Wanted person: Tams