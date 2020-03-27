The following calls were made to police agencies on March 26; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault already occurred: 622 Johnstown Road (Little General), 306 Beckley Plaza (Dollar General)
Breaking and entering not in progress: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Burglar alarm: 205 S. Kanawha St., Woodlawn Avenue, Partridge Lane, 1708 S. Kanawha St. (American Legion Post), Croft Street (United Way)
Business check: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 1900 block Harper Road, 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)
Check welfare: Church Street
Deceased/found body: South Oakwood Avenue
Destruction of property: Crescent Road
Disturbance: Mercer Street
Domestic: South Fayettte Street
Fraud: Forrest Avenue
Larceny: 2831 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Rent A Center)
Loud music/noise: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apts.), Reservoir Road
Motor vehicle accident: Robert C. Byrd Drive/North Kanawha Street
Panic/hold alarm: 4223 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Dunkin Donuts), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)
Reckless driver: 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Shoplifting: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger)
Special assignment: 100 block Grant Street, 400 block Carriage Drive, 100 block Saunders Avenue, 100 block Powerline Drive, 100 block Beckley Plaza (3), 100 block Beckley Crossing, 300 block Third Avenue, 100 block Coal Street, 100 block South Heber Street, 1939 Harper Road (Travelodge), 1909 Harper Road (EconoLodge), 500 block Neville Street, 1732 Harper Road, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1900 Harper Road (2), 4000 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), Clyde Street, 100 block Holliday Drive, 100 block Nebraska Avenue, 400 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Pinewood Drive (2), 100 block Johnstown Road, 100 block Plumley Avenue, 100 block Ridgecrest Avenue, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex) (2), 100 block Second Street, 100 block F Street, 200 block South Kanawha Street, 100 block Teel Road, 100 block North Eisenhower Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Temple Street (2), 100 block Kessinger Street, 100 block Hartley Avenue, 100 block Barber Avenue, 1200 N. Eisenhower Drive, 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), 100 block Thornton Street (2), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger) (2), 1100 block South Fayettte Street, 2000 block South Kanawha Street, 100 block Westwood Drive, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 300 block Beckley Plaza, 1900 block Harper Road, 1000 block Scott Avenue, 300 block Mankin Avenue, 800 block Johnstown Road
Speeding vehicle: 100 block Orchard Avenue
Suspicious activity: Garden Terrace/Williams Street, South Orchard Court
Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Neville Street, 100 block Beckley Plaza
Unwanted person: Antonio Avenue
Vagrant: Walker Avenue
Vehicle identification number verification: Johnstown Road (Larry's Wrecker)
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
No report provided.