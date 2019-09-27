The following calls were made to police agencies on Sept. 25; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call unknown: 1710 Harper Rd. (RGH)
Arrest-Lst reasn: 222 Main St. (Magistrate Office)
Brandishing: 200 Block 3rd Avenue
Burglar alarm: 700 S. Oakwood Ave. (Coca-Cola Bottling Co.), 129 Main St. (United National Bank), 208 Timber Ridge Dr., 102 Idlewood Court, 22 Bluebird Lane
Burglary not in progress: 307 Stanaford Rd.
Business check: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 1900 Block Harper Road
Check welfare: 1060 S. Fayette St., 202 S. Eisenhower Dr. (Little General)
Counterfeit: 1408 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sheetz)
Disturbance: 243 S. Heber St., 100 Block Hartley Avenue
Found property: 100 Block New River Park, 422 S. Fayette St., 106 Bellevue Lane
Harassment: 412 Lewis-Ritchie Dr., 509 Temple St.
Intoxicated person: 701 Larew Ave. (Flat Top Arms), 2700 Block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Larceny: 104 Quarry St., 305 E St., 108 Maplewood Lane
Loud music/noise: 300 Reservoir Rd.
Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St.
Mail Run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
MVA: 4100 Block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1900 Block Harper Road, 600 Block S. Kanawha Street, 419 Carriage Dr.
MVA/leave scene: 501 Neville St. (BPD)
Open door/window: 301 Stanley St.
Overdose: 106 Bishop St.
Person down: Rails to Trails
Possible DUI: 1346 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Cookout restaurant), 2300 S. Kanawha St.
Prowler: 317 Woodlawn Ave.
Reckless driver: 2300 Block S. Fayette Street
Shoplifting: 2970 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Dollar General Store), 2593 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz) (2)
Shots fired: 904 S. Kanawha St., 238 Smoot Ave.
Special assignment: 100 Block Woodlawn Avenue (2), 200 Block Neville Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), Rails to Trails (2), 100 Block 2nd Street, 100 Block Earwood Street (2), 100 Block Main Street (2), 500 Block Neville Street (5), 100 Block S. Heber Street, 100 Block Antonio Avenue, 100 Block Barber Ave., 100 Block Russell Street, 100 Block Mool Avenue, 100 Block Prince Street, 100 Block Beckley Plaza, 110 Crescent Rd. (Crosspoint Church of God)
Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Drive, 350 N. Eisenhower Dr.
Traffic stop: 2978 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Elevation Sports), 700 Block S. Fayette St., Park Avenue and Woodlawn Avenue, 2004 Harper Rd. (Shell station), Ragland Road and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 Block McCreery Street, 1700 Block Harper Road, 1700 Block Harper Road (4), 300 Block Prince Street, 2800 Block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unwanted person: 404 3rd Ave. (Little General), 101 Hartley Ave.
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
ATVs: Shady Spring
Burglary: Coal City
Disturbance: Bradley, Beckley, Beaver, Daniels, MacArthur (2), Princewick
Harassing phone calls: Daniels
Illegal burn: Bradley, Daniels
Larceny: Harper Heights, Sullivan
Loud music, Piney View
Motorcycle complaint: Bradley
MVA: MacArthur, Ghent, Hinton, Clear Creek, Beaver
Prowler: Amigo
Reckless driver: MacArthur
Shoplifting: Bradley
Stolen property: Stanaford
Stolen vehicle: Oak Grove
Suspicious activity: Beaver
Suspicious person: Beaver (2), Daniels, Beckley (2)
Threats: Crab Orchard
Trespassing: Glen Daniel