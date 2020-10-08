The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 6; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempt to locate: S. French St.
Attempt to serve DVP: Saunders Ave.
B&E not in progress: 10th St.
Burglar alarm: 1706 Harper Rd. (Comac)
Civil matter: Mercer St.
Destruction of property: 123 Hager St. (Abram-King Apts.), 1405 S. Kanawha St. (Memorial Baptist Church)
Disturbance: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), Prillerman Ave., Woodlawn Ave., Hartley Ave.
Domestic: Dyer Ave.
DUI investigate: 100 block Crawford St.
Found property: 120 Beckley Xing (TJ Maxx)
Fraud: Stanley St., 125 Ragland Rd. (U Haul)
Larceny: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Rd.
Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St.
Mail Run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Motor vehicle accident: 2700 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 1700 block Harper Rd., 100 block Pikeview Dr.
MVA in progress: 500 block N. Eisenhower Dr.
Overdose: 2014 Harper Rd. (Super 8 Hotel)
Panic/hold alarm: 4261 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (United National Bank), 100 Beckwoods Dr. (Beckley Housing Authority)
Parking complaint: Freeman St. and Bellevue Lane
Reckless driver: 2800 block Harper Rd.
Runaway juvenile: A. French St., School Zone: 205 Crescent Rd. (Crescent Elementary School)
Shoplifting: 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowes) (2), 133 Beckley Xing (Kroger) (3)
Special assignment: 100 block Lewis Ritchie Dr. (6), 100 block Westwood Dr., 1408 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sheetz), 1001 S. Eisenhower Dr. (Microtel In), 500 Neville St. (Chase Bank), 200 Virginia St. (St. Stephens Episcopal Church), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Dr., 100 block Hartley Ave., 100 block Woodlawn Ave., 100 block Vine St.
Stolen vehicle: Paint St.
Suspicious activity: 3133 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Little General), 300 block Ragland Rd.
Suspicious person: 503 Neville St. (Big Parking Garage)
Suspicious vehicle: 1300 block S. Eisenhower Dr.
Threats: Hargrove St.
Traffic stop: S. Kanawha St. and Larew Ave., F St. and S. Kanawha St., E. E St. and S. Kanawha St., 100 block S. Eisenhower Dr.,3400 block Robert C. Byrd Dr. (2), 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Hubbard St., Queen St. and Sprindale Ave., 100 block Industrial Park Rd., 600 block Eisenhower Dr., 1221 S. Eisenhower Dr. (Cardinal Pawnbrokers), 700 block S. Eisenhower Dr., 100 block S. Kanawha St., 300 block Stanaford Rd., 1090 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Rio Grande Restaurant), 2100 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., N. Fayette St. and Prince St.
Vagrant: Neville St.
Violation of DVP: Mankin Ave.
Warrant served: 1710 Harper Rd. (RGH)
l l l
Raleigh County
Sheriff’s Office
Civil matter: MacArthur, Dameron
Disturbance: Princewick, Calloway, Sullivan, MacArthur, Beaver, Dry Hill
Larceny: Ury, Beckley, Beaver
MVA: Glen Daniel, Sophia (2), Bradley, Cranberry, Grandview
Stolen vehicle: Beaver, Suspicious activity: Prosperity
Suspicious person: Shady Spring, Beaver