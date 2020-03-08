The following calls were made to police agencies on March 7; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
No report provided.
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Assault: Bradley
Destruction of property: Grandview, Shady Spring
Disturbance: Maple Fork, Princewick (2), Sandlick, Shady Spring
Larceny: Beaver, Lester
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Beckley (2), Harper Heights
Reckless driver: Beaver
Shoplifting: MacArthur (2)
Shot fired: Fairdale, Sprague
Stolen vehicle: Bradley
Suspicious person: Beckley, Crab Orchard, Dry Hill, MacArthur
Unwanted person: Beaver, Glen Daniel