The following calls were made to police agencies on March 7; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

No report provided.

 

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Assault: Bradley

Destruction of property: Grandview, Shady Spring

Disturbance: Maple Fork, Princewick (2), Sandlick, Shady Spring

Larceny: Beaver, Lester

Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Beckley (2), Harper Heights

Reckless driver: Beaver

Shoplifting: MacArthur (2)

Shot fired: Fairdale, Sprague

Stolen vehicle: Bradley

Suspicious person: Beckley, Crab Orchard, Dry Hill, MacArthur

Unwanted person: Beaver, Glen Daniel

