The following calls were made to police agencies on April 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault already occurred: Rails to Trails
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Greenbrier Court
Burglar alarm: Maplewood Lane, 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden), 114 Beckley Plaza (Gregory Harvey DDS), Clyde Street, Timber Ridge Drive
Burglary in progress: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.)
Burglary not in progress: North Vance Drive
Check welfare: 215 N. Eisenhower Drive (Renew Physical Therapy), 1723 Harper Road (City National Bank), 306 Stanaford Road (BARH)
Civil matter: Mercer Street
Domestic: Harper Road
Drug violation in progress: McCreery Street/South Kanawha Street
Fraud: Warren Avenue
Lost/stolen registration: North Highland Drive
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road, Truman Avenue
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Motor vehicle accident: 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Market Road/Pinewood Drive, 3418 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Papa John's Pizza)
Noise complaint: Westwood Drive
Open door/window: F Street
Overdose: 100 Main St. (Executive Manor Apts.)
Panic/hold alarm: 1734 Harper Road (Kroger)
Possible DUI: 100 block South Fayette Street
Reckless driver: 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Road rage: 1800 block South Fayette Street
Runaway juvenile: North Ridge Road
Special assignment: 100 block Patch Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 100 block Prince Street, 100 block Plumley Avenue, 100 block Antonio Avenue (2), 100 block Smith Street, 100 block South Heber Street (2), 500 block Neville Street (2), 100 block Hager Street, 100 Beckley Plaza, 100 Beckley Crossing, 100 block Wildwood Avenue, 1602 Harper Road (Raleigh County Health Department), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (5), 400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block F Street, 1732 Harper Road (Kroger) (2), 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School), 100 block Bibb Avenue, 200 block Barber Avenue, 21 Bypass Plaza, Third Avenue/Second Street, 100 block Earwood Street, 100 block Myers Avenue, 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger) (2), 1100 block South Kanawha Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 1734 Harper Road, Pinewood Drive
Suspicious activity: Plumley Avenue
Suspicious person: North Eisenhower Drive
Suspicious vehicle: McCreery Street/South Kanawha Street
Threats: Harper Road
Traffic stop: 100 block Sunrise Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Walker Avenue, 223 S. Heber St. (Budget Inn), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Unwanted person: South Kanawha Street
Vandalism/destroy property: 202 S. Eisenhower Drive (Little General)
Vehicle disabled: Russell Street/South Kanawha Street
Warrant person: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Breaking and entering: MacArthur
Brandishing: Fireco
Burglary: Princewick
Disturbance: Bradley (2), Stanaford, Fairdale
Fight: Calloway Heights
Found property: Crab Orchard
Fraud: MacArthur
Illegal burn: Piney View
Intruder: Crab Orchard
Motor vehicle accident: Calloway Heights
Noise complaint: Shady Spring
Panhandling: MacArthur
Shoplifting: MacArthur (2)
Suspicious activity: Dry Creek
Suspicious vehicle: MacArthur, Bragg
Threats: Beckley, Mount Tabor