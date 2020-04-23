The following calls were made to police agencies on April 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Assault already occurred: Rails to Trails 

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Greenbrier Court

Burglar alarm: Maplewood Lane, 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden), 114 Beckley Plaza (Gregory Harvey DDS), Clyde Street, Timber Ridge Drive

Burglary in progress: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.)

Burglary not in progress: North Vance Drive

Check welfare: 215 N. Eisenhower Drive (Renew Physical Therapy), 1723 Harper Road (City National Bank), 306 Stanaford Road (BARH)

Civil matter: Mercer Street

Domestic: Harper Road

Drug violation in progress: McCreery Street/South Kanawha Street

Fraud: Warren Avenue

Lost/stolen registration: North Highland Drive

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road, Truman Avenue

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. 

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD) 

Motor vehicle accident: 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Market Road/Pinewood Drive, 3418 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Papa John's Pizza) 

Noise complaint: Westwood Drive

Open door/window: F Street

Overdose: 100 Main St. (Executive Manor Apts.)

Panic/hold alarm: 1734 Harper Road (Kroger) 

Possible DUI: 100 block South Fayette Street

Reckless driver: 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Road rage: 1800 block South Fayette Street

Runaway juvenile: North Ridge Road

Special assignment: 100 block Patch Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 100 block Prince Street, 100 block Plumley Avenue, 100 block Antonio Avenue (2), 100 block Smith Street, 100 block South Heber Street (2), 500 block Neville Street (2), 100 block Hager Street, 100 Beckley Plaza, 100 Beckley Crossing, 100 block Wildwood Avenue, 1602 Harper Road (Raleigh County Health Department), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (5), 400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block F Street, 1732 Harper Road (Kroger) (2), 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School), 100 block Bibb Avenue, 200 block Barber Avenue, 21 Bypass Plaza, Third Avenue/Second Street, 100 block Earwood Street, 100 block Myers Avenue, 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger) (2), 1100 block South Kanawha Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 1734 Harper Road, Pinewood Drive

Suspicious activity: Plumley Avenue

Suspicious person: North Eisenhower Drive

Suspicious vehicle: McCreery Street/South Kanawha Street

Threats: Harper Road

Traffic stop: 100 block Sunrise Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Walker Avenue, 223 S. Heber St. (Budget Inn), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) 

Unwanted person: South Kanawha Street

Vandalism/destroy property: 202 S. Eisenhower Drive (Little General) 

Vehicle disabled: Russell Street/South Kanawha Street

Warrant person: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

• • •

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Breaking and entering: MacArthur

Brandishing: Fireco

Burglary: Princewick

Disturbance: Bradley (2), Stanaford, Fairdale

Fight: Calloway Heights

Found property: Crab Orchard

Fraud: MacArthur 

Illegal burn: Piney View

Intruder: Crab Orchard

Motor vehicle accident: Calloway Heights 

Noise complaint: Shady Spring

Panhandling: MacArthur

Shoplifting: MacArthur (2)

Suspicious activity: Dry Creek

Suspicious vehicle: MacArthur, Bragg

Threats: Beckley, Mount Tabor

