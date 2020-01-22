The following calls were made to police agencies on Jan. 20; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: 601 Hartley Ave.
Animal call: 100 block Mankin Avenue
Attempt to serve DVP: 601 Hartley Ave.
Burglar alarm: 106 McCreery St., 2015 Harper Rd. (Campestre Mexican Grill), 20 Avocet Way
Business check: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz)
Check welfare: 108 Dorcus Ave., 306 Stanaford Rd. (BARH), 300 block N. Eisenhower Drive
Domestic: 1027 Woodlawn Ave.
Follow up call: 308 Galleria Plaza (Starbucks)
Home confinement: 200 block Prince Street
Identity theft: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Motor vehicle accident: S. Vance Dr. and Hartley Ave.
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 502 Oakwood Ave.
Residence check: 111 Reservoir Rd., 104 Johnstown Rd., 2009 S. Kanawha St.
Shoplifting: 2811 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (CVS Pharmacy), 1732 Harper Rd. (Kroger)
Special assignment: 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Main Street (2), 100 block Sunrise Avenue, 600 block S. Fayette Street, 100 block Odessa Avenue, 100 block Maplewood Lane, 100 block Park Avenue, 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (4), 18 Bypass Plaza (Staples), 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 1924 Harper Rd. (Quality Inn), 100 block Hylton Lane (2), 1939 Harper Rd., 2014 Harper Rd. (Super 8 Hotel), Rails to Trails (5), 100 block Neville Street, 100 block Earwood Street (2), 100 block S. Heber Street (2), 600 block S. Fayette Street, 503 Neville St. (parking garage), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz) (2), 500 block Neville Street, 500 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Barber Avenue (2), 100 Beckwoods Dr. (Beckley Housing Authority), 100 block Beckley Crossing, 1220 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sam’s Club) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s) (2), 1408 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sheetz), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Edgewood Drive, 100 block Brooks Street, 100 block Patch Street, 200 Bostic Avenue, 100 block 2nd Street, 1939 Harper Rd., 1 Nell Jean Square, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 300 Galleria Plaza, 100 block 9th Street, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 200 block 2nd. Street, 1300 block S. Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Hager Street, 200 block Westwood Drive
Suspicious activity: 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious person: 800 block N. Eisenhower Drive
Suspicious vehicle: 109 Stanley St.
Traffic stop: Neville Street and 3rd Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Ball Street, Stanaford Road and Deepwood Avenue, 100 block Stanaford Road, Johnstown Road and S. Kanawha Street, 100 block S. Fayette Street
Transport prisoner: 100 block Walker Avenue
Trespassing: 1734 Harper Rd., 1732 Harper Rd. (Kroger)
Unpaid cab fare: 613 S. Fayette St.
Unwanted person: 104 Sandstone Dr. (Apt. 10)
Vandalism/destroy property: 201 City Ave. (Oscars Enterprises)
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Civil matter: Maple Fork
Disturbance: Calloway Heights, Naoma, Shady Spring, Crab Orchard, MacArthur
Found property: Shady Spring
Larceny: Blue Jay
MVA: Prosperity
Prowler: Mount Tabor, Harper Heights
Road hazard: Tolley Town
Suspicious person: Glen Morgan, MacArthur
Suspicious vehicle: Sophia
Unwanted person: Bradley
Vehicle disabled: Coal City