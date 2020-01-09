The following calls were made to police agencies Jan. 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: 301 Park Ave. (BOE Institute Elementary School)
Animal cal: 100 block Sunrise Avenue
Assault in progress: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Barking dog: 214 Earhart St.
Burglar alarm: 366 Ellison Ave., 1614 S. Kanawha St. (Raleigh County Commission on Aging), 1 Park Ave. (City National Bank)
Business check: 600 block South Fayette Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Check welfare: 103 S. Eisenhower Drive (Pinehaven Homeless Shelter), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), South Oakwood Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Deliver message: 207 1/2 First Ave.
Destruction of property: 203 1/2 Prince St. (2)
Drug violation in progress: 315 Barber Ave.
Drug violation not in progress: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Follow-up call: 103 S. Eisenhower Drive
Fraud: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Juvenile problems: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 412 Lewis Ritchie Drive
Larceny: 1027 Woodlawn Ave.
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Motor vehicle accident: 100 block North Kanawha Street, South Kanawha Street/Beaver Avenue
Motor vehicle accident leave scene: 451 Stanaford Road (Stanaford Medical Clinic)
Out of control: 422 Lewis Ritchie Drive
Reckless driver: 1300 block N. Eisenhower Drive
Runaway juvenile: 123 Austin Ave.
Shoplifting: 1008 N. Eisenhower Drive (AT&T store), 1058 N. Eisenhower Drive (Ulta)
Special assignment: 300 block Barber Avenue, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block South Heber Street (3), South Heber Street/Earwood Street, 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block Main Street, 500 block Neville Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block New River Park, 100 block South Railroad Avenue, Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (4), 100 Third Ave., 100 block Woodlawn Avenue (2)
Speeding vehicle: 100 block Hager Street
Stolen vehicle: 133 Church St., 1924 Harper Road (Quality Inn)
Suspicious person: 103 Allen Ave., 222 Main St.
Threats: 352 Ellison Ave., 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Traffic stop: 100 block South Kanawha Street, 222 Main St., 400 block Stanaford Road
Unwanted person: 1407 Maxwell Hill Road, 4036 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Burger King)
Raleigh County Sheriff's Department
Disabled vehicle: Beckley, Tolleytown
Disturbance: Bradley, Josephine, Lanark, Tolleytown
Motor vehicle accident: Beckley, Bradley, Crab Orchard, Daniels, Raleigh, Sophia (2), Stanaford
Parking complaint: Lanark
Reckless driver: Grandview, Lester, MacArthur
Stolen property: Mount Tabor
Stolen vehicle: Bradley, Eccles
Threats: Beckley
Unwanted person: MacArthur