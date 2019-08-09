The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police

Breaking and entering: 1256 N. Eisenhower Drive

Check welfare: 108 Walker Ave., 328 Westmoreland St., 619 Larew Ave., 112 Piney Ave. 

Disturbance: 405 Stanaford Road

Domestic: 205 Highland St., 1018 N. Eisenhower Drive

Drug violation: 1734 Harper Road

Fight: 501 Neville St. 

Fraud: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive

Intoxicated person: Westmoreland Street 

Larceny: 4072 Robert C. Drive

Motor vehicle accident: Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), North Eisenhower Drive, 4140 Robert C. Byrd Drive

Overdose: 212 N. Heber St., 215 N. Wilson Ave.

Reckless driving: Stanaford Road

Suspicious activity: Edgewood Drive 

Suspicious person: 801 N. Kanawha St., Randolph Street, Harper Road, Johnstown Road, Rails to Trails 

Stabbing: 128 S. Heber St. 

Threats: 103 Earwood St.

 

Raleigh Sheriff

Burglary: Shady Spring 

Disturbance: Beckley, MacArthur, Stanaford, Soak Creek

Fraud: Lanark

Larceny: Crab Orchard 

Motor vehicle accident: MacArthur 

Prowler: Mount Tabor

Shoplifting: MacArthur 

Shots fired: Surveyor 

Suspicious activity: Prosperity, Crab Orchard, Shady Spring, Jonben

Suspicious vehicle: Mount Tabor 

Trespassing: Glen Daniel, Beckley 

Vagrant: Beckley Junction

