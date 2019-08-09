The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police
Breaking and entering: 1256 N. Eisenhower Drive
Check welfare: 108 Walker Ave., 328 Westmoreland St., 619 Larew Ave., 112 Piney Ave.
Disturbance: 405 Stanaford Road
Domestic: 205 Highland St., 1018 N. Eisenhower Drive
Drug violation: 1734 Harper Road
Fight: 501 Neville St.
Fraud: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive
Intoxicated person: Westmoreland Street
Larceny: 4072 Robert C. Drive
Motor vehicle accident: Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), North Eisenhower Drive, 4140 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Overdose: 212 N. Heber St., 215 N. Wilson Ave.
Reckless driving: Stanaford Road
Suspicious activity: Edgewood Drive
Suspicious person: 801 N. Kanawha St., Randolph Street, Harper Road, Johnstown Road, Rails to Trails
Stabbing: 128 S. Heber St.
Threats: 103 Earwood St.
Raleigh Sheriff
Burglary: Shady Spring
Disturbance: Beckley, MacArthur, Stanaford, Soak Creek
Fraud: Lanark
Larceny: Crab Orchard
Motor vehicle accident: MacArthur
Prowler: Mount Tabor
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Shots fired: Surveyor
Suspicious activity: Prosperity, Crab Orchard, Shady Spring, Jonben
Suspicious vehicle: Mount Tabor
Trespassing: Glen Daniel, Beckley
Vagrant: Beckley Junction