The following calls were made to police agencies on April 24; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: South Fayette Street
Burglar alarm: Hartley Avenue
Business check: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 1900 block Harper Road
Check welfare: F Street, 1732 Harper Road (Kroger)
Civil assist: Tolley Drive
Counterfeit: 1018 N. Eisenhower Drive (Food Lion)
CPR-adult: Hargrove Street
Destruction of property: 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Disturbance: 306 Stanaford Road (BARH Hospital)
Harassing phone call: Edgewood Drive
Harassment: Temple Street
Larceny: Bluebird Lane, City Avenue, South Eisenhower Drive, Prince Street
Lost/stolen registration: South Fayette Street
Loud music/noise: Maxwell Hill Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Motor vehicle accident: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
Person down: Nathan Street/Alaska Avenue
Possible DUI: 500 block Clarence W Meadows Memorial Boulevard, New River Town Center
Runaway juvenile: Tolbert Farm Road
Shoplifting: 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store)
Shots fired: Temple Street
Special assignment: 200 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Beckley Crossing (2), Beckley Plaza, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Church Street, 100 block City Avenue, 100 block Clyde Street, Cranberry Creek Center, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1000 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Hargrove Street, 200 block Hargrove Street, 1500 block Harper Road, 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 1734 Harper Road (Kroger), 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Johnstown Road (3), 300 block Johnstown Road, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Maplewood Lane, 100 block Mool Avenue, 400 block Neville Street (2), 100 block New River Town Center, 100 block Orchard Avenue (2), 100 block Plumley Avenue, 100 block Prince Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1000 block Scott Avenue (2), 100 block Springdale Avenue, 100 block Sunrise Avenue, 100 block Teel Road, 500 block Temple Street, 300 block Third Avenue, Third Avenue/Second Street, 300 block Woodlawn Avenue
Stolen vehicle: City Avenue
Suspicious activity: Clyde Street, 100 block Frontier Street
Suspicious person: Ford Street
Tampering with auto: Klaus Street
Tampering with mail: Timber Ridge Drive
Threats: Maxwell Hill Road
Traffic stop: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 2000 block Harper Road, South Kanawha Street/Main Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Trespassing: Hager Street (Abram-King Apartments)
Unwanted person: South Heber Street
Violation of domestic violence petition: West Virginia Street
Warrant served: Hargrove Street
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Eccles
Civil assist: Daniels
Disturbance: Arnett, Beckley, Bradley, Calloway Heights, Cool Ridge, Fairdale, Harper Heights, Stover
Fraud: Cabell Heights
Motor vehicle accident: Bradley, Flat Top, Dry Hill, Piney View, Skelton
Shoplifting: MacArthur (2)
Suspicious activity: Prosperity