The following calls were made to police agencies on Feb. 27; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: 211 Antonio Ave.
Attempted suicide: 205 Vine St.
Attempt to serve warrant: 105 Truman Ave.
Burglar alarm: 129 Main St. (United National Bank)209 Morris Ave.
Burglary in progress: 100 Main St. (Executive Manor Apartments Apt. 201)
Burglary not in progress: 100 Beckwoods Drive (Beckley Housing Authority)
Business check: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Check welfare: 100 block Beckley Plaza, 310 Johnstown Road (NVU Kutz N Styles)
Civil matter: 105 Massey St. (2)
CPR adult: 131 Mills Ave.
Disturbance: 629 S. Oakwood Ave., 4255 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Big Lots), 100 block Rural Acres Drive, 306 Stanaford Road (BARH Hospital), 100 block Virginia Street
Drug violation in progress: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Escort: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Fugitive from justice: Woodlawn Avenue/Bellevue Lane
Larceny: 402 City Ave., 216 Hull St., 100 Main St. (Executive Manor Apartments Apt. 204)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Motor vehicle accident: East Beckley Bypass/Stanaford Road, 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 117 Spring St.
Motor vehicle accident injury: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive
Shoplifting: 150 New River Town Center (Save-A-Lot)
Special assignment: 100 block Barber Avenue, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block City Avenue (3), 100 block Clyde Street, 100 block Earwood Street (2), Earwood Street/South Heber Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 100 block Fairlawn Avenue, 500 block South Fayette Street, 600 block South Fayette Street (5 Corners area), 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 1900 block Harper Road (hotels), 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge), 1939 Harper Road (Travelodge) (2), 100 block South Heber Street (2), South Heber Street/Earwood Street, 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block Neville Street, 300 block Neville Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (4), 100 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Park Avenue, 100 block Patch Street, Rails to Trails (3), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Subway on Sprague Hill), 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 300 block Woodlawn Avenue, 500 block Woodlawn Avenue
Suspicious person: 600 S. Fayette St. (Salvation Army), 105 Truman Ave.
Traffic stop: 100 block Earle Street, 1159 East Beckley Bypass (Beckley Post Office), 1058 N. Eisenhower Drive (Ulta), 1000 block South Fayette Street, North Pike/Harper Road, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Woodlawn Avenue/Bellevue Lane
Unconscious/syncope: 2905 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Go-Mart)
Vehicle disabled: 404 Third Ave. (Little General)
Violation of domestic violence petition: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Warrant served: 105 Truman Ave.
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Abandoned vehicle: Shady Spring
Burglary: Glen Daniel
Disabled vehicle: Beaver, Beckley, Bragg, Tams
Disturbance: Coal City, Ghent, Naoma
Larceny: Bradley, Harper Park, Sullivan
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Beckley, Bradley (2), Dry Creek, Eccles, Prosperity (2), Shady Spring
Shots fired: Glen Daniel
Suspicious activity: Beaver, Blue Jay, Bradley, Shady Spring
Suspicious person: Fitzpatrick
Unwanted presence: Harper Heights