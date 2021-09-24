The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Raleigh Sheriff’s Dept.

Burglar alarm: Shady Spring, Maple Fork, Stanaford 

Burglary: Harper Heights

Disturbance: Beckley, Maple Fork, Stover, Glen Daniel

Extra patrol: Maple Fork, Harper Heights, Soak Creek

Four wheeler: Fairdale

Harassment: Calloway Heights

Joyriding: MacArthur, Calloway Heights

Juvenile problems: Prosperity

Larceny: Beckley

MVA: Cabell Heights, Bolt, Tams, Soak Creek, Ghent 

Parking complaint: Rock Creek

Reckless driver: Shady Spring, Bradley

Suspicious activity: Beaver, Coal City

Suspicious person: Beckley, Eccles, MacArthur

Tamper with auto: Midway

Unwanted person: MacArthur 

 

 

