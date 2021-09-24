The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Raleigh Sheriff’s Dept.
Burglar alarm: Shady Spring, Maple Fork, Stanaford
Burglary: Harper Heights
Disturbance: Beckley, Maple Fork, Stover, Glen Daniel
Extra patrol: Maple Fork, Harper Heights, Soak Creek
Four wheeler: Fairdale
Harassment: Calloway Heights
Joyriding: MacArthur, Calloway Heights
Juvenile problems: Prosperity
Larceny: Beckley
MVA: Cabell Heights, Bolt, Tams, Soak Creek, Ghent
Parking complaint: Rock Creek
Reckless driver: Shady Spring, Bradley
Suspicious activity: Beaver, Coal City
Suspicious person: Beckley, Eccles, MacArthur
Tamper with auto: Midway
Unwanted person: MacArthur