The following is a list of incidents that were reported to police agencies on Sept. 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Raleigh Sheriff’s Dept.

Burglary: MacArthur

Disturbance: Stanaford, Beckley, Crab Orchard, Beaver (2), Slab Fork, Shady Spring

Extra patrol: Sandlick, Eccles (2 incidents), Colcord

Found property: Grandview

Four wheeler: Lanark

Fraud: Stanaford, Beckley (2 incidents)

Intoxicated person: Beckley

Loud music/noise: Calloway Height

MVA: White Oak, Shady Spring, Sophia, Stanaford, Daniels, Harper Heights

Out of control: Mabscott

Parking complaint: Fairdale, Shady Spring

Reckless driving: Sprague, Sundial, Beckley

Shots fired: Crab Orchard

Suspicious person: Daniels, Beckley

Suspicious vehicle: Beaver

Unwanted person: Artie

Vehicle fire: Bragg

 

 

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video