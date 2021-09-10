The following is a list of incidents that were reported to police agencies on Sept. 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Raleigh Sheriff’s Dept.
Burglary: MacArthur
Disturbance: Stanaford, Beckley, Crab Orchard, Beaver (2), Slab Fork, Shady Spring
Extra patrol: Sandlick, Eccles (2 incidents), Colcord
Found property: Grandview
Four wheeler: Lanark
Fraud: Stanaford, Beckley (2 incidents)
Intoxicated person: Beckley
Loud music/noise: Calloway Height
MVA: White Oak, Shady Spring, Sophia, Stanaford, Daniels, Harper Heights
Out of control: Mabscott
Parking complaint: Fairdale, Shady Spring
Reckless driving: Sprague, Sundial, Beckley
Shots fired: Crab Orchard
Suspicious person: Daniels, Beckley
Suspicious vehicle: Beaver
Unwanted person: Artie
Vehicle fire: Bragg