The following calls were made to police agencies on Feb. 24; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Abandoned vehicle: Harper

Burglary: Beckley

Disturbance: Colcord, Stanaford, Calloway Heights, Harper Heights, Crab Orchard

Larceny: Eccles, Cranberry

MVA: Beckley 

Parking violation: Dry Hill

Possible DUI: Piney View

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Stolen property: Crow

Stolen vehicle: Harper Heights

Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard, Fairdale

Suspicious vehicle: Beaver

Threats: Harper Heights, Calloway Heights, Glen Daniel

Unwanted person: Glen Daniel

 

