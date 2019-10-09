The following calls were made to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 7; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
ATVs: MacArthur
Destruction of property: Grrandview
Disturbance: Beckley, Flat Top, Daniels, Beaver, Harper Park
Indecent exposure: Glen Daniel
Intoxicated person: Beckley
Intruder: Beckley
Joyriding: Eccles
Larceny: Prosperity
MVA: Mabscott, Stover, Shady Spring, Glen Daniel, Ghent, Bradley
Noise complaint: Cabell Heights
Reckless driver: Crab Orchard, Beaver
Suspicious activity: Skelton, Beaver (2)
Suspicious vehicle: Arnett, Raleigh
Unwanted person: Harper Heights