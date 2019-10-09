The following calls were made to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 7; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

ATVs: MacArthur

Destruction of property: Grrandview

Disturbance: Beckley, Flat Top, Daniels, Beaver, Harper Park

Indecent exposure: Glen Daniel

Intoxicated person: Beckley

Intruder: Beckley

Joyriding: Eccles

Larceny: Prosperity

MVA: Mabscott, Stover, Shady Spring, Glen Daniel, Ghent, Bradley

Noise complaint: Cabell Heights

Reckless driver: Crab Orchard, Beaver

Suspicious activity: Skelton, Beaver (2)

Suspicious vehicle: Arnett, Raleigh

Unwanted person: Harper Heights 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags