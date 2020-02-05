The following calls were made to police agencies on Feb. 3; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempt to serve DVP: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts. Apt. 67)
Brandishing: 222 Hargrove St. Apt. 405, B&E in progress: 400 block 2nd St.
Burglar alarm: 309 Beckley Plaza (A Plus Rentals Store), 329 S. Eisenhower Dr., 715 N. Kanawha St.
Burglary not in progress: 222 S. Fayette St.
Check welfare: 600 block Neville St., 108 Coal St.
Disturbance: 410 2nd St., 404 3rd Ave. (Little General), 100 block Mercer St.
Drug violation in progress: 400 Stanaford Rd. (WWHS)
Found property: 103 S. Eisenhower Dr. (Pine Haven Homeless Shelter)
Intox person: 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 713 S. Oakwood Ave.
Juvenile problems: 306 Worley Rd., 2100 block S. Kanawha St.
K9 unit: 400 Stanaford Rd. (WWHS), 517 Dry Hill Rd.
Larceny: 501 Neville St. (BCPD) (2)
Lost/stolen registration: 345 City Ave. Apt. 3
Loud music/noise: 300 block Reservoir Rd.
Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Mail Run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Motorcycle complaint: 200 block Hull St., 502 Nebraska Ave.
Motor vehicle accident: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 200 block Stanaford Rd.
MVA in progress: 3400 Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 1710 Harper Rd. (RGH), 100 3rd Ave.
Motor vehicle leave the scene: 622 Johnstown Rd. (Little General), 404 3rd Ave. (Little General)
Parking complaint: 222 Klaus St., 100 block Wickham Ave.
Prowler: 909 Hartley Ave.
Reckless driver: 100 block N. Eisenhower Dr.
School Zone: 205 Crescent Rd. (Crescent Elementary School)
Shoplifting: 133 Beckley Xing (Kroger)
Special assignment: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Earwood St. (3), 1939 Harper Rd. (Travel Lodge), 100 block 2nd St., 100 block Adair St. (Board of Public Works), 1408 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sheetz), 100 block Barber Ave. (2), 100 block Patch St., 100 block Rhodes St., 100 block Railroad Ave., 100 block Ridge Ave., Rails to Trails (3), 100 block City Ave. (2), 503 Neville St. (big parking garage) (2), 100 block Antonio Ave. (2), 100 Woodlawn Ave., 100 block S. Heber St., 100 block Mason St., 1498 S. Eisenhower Dr. (Hicks Service Center)
Stolen vehicle: 110 Coponiti St.
Suspicious activity: 2005 Harper Rd. (Little General/Burger King), 200 block Veterans Ave.
Suspicious person: 622 S. Oakwood Ave., 311 Armory Dr., 100 block Earwood St., 222 Hargrove St. Apt. 404, Rails to Trails
Tobacco violation: 400 Stanaford Rd. (WWHS)
Traffic stop: 400 block New River Dr., 100 block Adair St., 2001 Harper Rd. (Omelet Shoppe), 1900 block Harper Rd., 1700 block Harper Rd., 200 block S. Heber St., Neville St. and 1st Ave., 100 block Lambert Dr., 2930 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (McDonald's), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Dollar General), 1910 Harper Rd., 100 block Ritter Dr.
Transport prisoner: 117 Prince St.
Wanted person: 1700 block S. Fayette St., 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
• • •
Raleigh County
Sheriff’s Office
4-wheeler: Amigo
Civil assist: Beckley
Civil matter: Bradley
Destruction of property: Cool Ridge
Disturbance: Bradley (2), Glen Morgan, Eccles
Loud music/noise: Crab Orchard, Rock Creek
MVA: MacArthur (2), Bradley, Crab Orchard, Sophia, Beckley, Shady Spring
Reckless driver: Daniels
Shoplifting: MacArthur (2)
Stolen property: Cool Ridge
Suspicious activity: Dameron
Suspicious person: Harper Heights, Sophia