The following calls were made to police agencies on April 9; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Burglar alarm: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 1602 Harper Road (Raleigh Co. Health Dept.), Main Street (United National Bank)
Burglary in progress: Main Street (Executive Manor Apts.) (2)
Business check: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
CPR-adult: Hargrove Street
Check welfare: Johnstown Road, 1300 block Harper Road, Myers Avenue, 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Hargrove Street, Wilkes Avenue
Civil matter: South Heber Street
Destruction of property: Antonio Avenue
Disturbance: South Fayette Street (Family Dollar Store)
Domestic: Woodlawn Avenue
Escort: Main Street
Fight: Hargrove Street
Fraud: Randolph Street
Harassing phone call: Teel Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Motor vehicle accident: 200 block Harper Road
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
Special assignment: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 100 block South Heber Street, 1900 block Harper Road (3), 100 block Beckley Plaza (4), 500 block Neville Street (3), 700 block South Eisenhower Drive, 500 block Scott Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Clyde Street (2), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 422 Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 1700 block Harper Road, Second Street/South Heber Street, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Ninth Street, 100 block Prince Street, 100 block Johnstown Road (2), 400 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 bock Coal Street, 500 block South Fayette Street (2), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1085 S. Fayettte St. (Family Dollar Store) (2), 1732 Harper Road (Kroger) (5), 500 block Lincoln Street, 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School), 300 block Third Avenue, 100 block Vine Street, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 100 block Teel Road, Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Bostick Avenue, 100 block Antonio Avenue (3), Holliday Drive/Pinewood Drive, Johnstown Road/South Kanawha Street, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Maplewood Lane, 100 block South Fayette Street, 200 block Third Avenue, 300 block Neville Street, 100 block Thornton Street, 2400 S. Kanawha St. (Black Knight Park), Virginia Avenue, 100 block Scott Avenue, 100 bock Beckley Crossing, Lewis Ritchie Drive, 4255 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Big Lots), 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
Stolen property: Dixie Avenue
Suspicious activity: Pinewood Drive
Suspicious person: 200 block Smoot Avenue, 1334 Harper Road (Tudor's Biscuit World)
Suspicious vehicle: South Eisenhower Drive
Unwanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Burglary: Harper Heights
Disturbance: Midway, Cabell Heights (2), Sweeneysburg, Raleigh (2), Crab Orchard, Bradley, Beaver
Destruction of property: Daniels
Intoxicated person: Calloway Heights
Larceny: Cool Ridge
Motor vehicle accident: Rhodell, Beckley
Prowler: Bradley (2)
Shoplifting: MacArthur (2)
Suspicious vehicle: Bradley
Tampering with an auto: Beaver