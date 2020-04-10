The following calls were made to police agencies on April 9; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Burglar alarm: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 1602 Harper Road (Raleigh Co. Health Dept.), Main Street (United National Bank)

Burglary in progress: Main Street (Executive Manor Apts.) (2)

Business check: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) 

CPR-adult: Hargrove Street

Check welfare: Johnstown Road, 1300 block Harper Road, Myers Avenue, 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Hargrove Street, Wilkes Avenue

Civil matter: South Heber Street

Destruction of property: Antonio Avenue

Disturbance: South Fayette Street (Family Dollar Store)

Domestic: Woodlawn Avenue

Escort: Main Street

Fight: Hargrove Street

Fraud: Randolph Street

Harassing phone call: Teel Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD) 

Motor vehicle accident: 200 block Harper Road

Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger)

Special assignment: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 100 block South Heber Street, 1900 block Harper Road (3), 100 block Beckley Plaza (4), 500 block Neville Street (3), 700 block South Eisenhower Drive, 500 block Scott Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Clyde Street (2), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 422 Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 1700 block Harper Road, Second Street/South Heber Street, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Ninth Street, 100 block Prince Street, 100 block Johnstown Road (2), 400 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 bock Coal Street, 500 block South Fayette Street (2), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1085 S. Fayettte St. (Family Dollar Store) (2), 1732 Harper Road (Kroger) (5), 500 block Lincoln Street, 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School), 300 block Third Avenue, 100 block Vine Street, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 100 block Teel Road, Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Bostick Avenue, 100 block Antonio Avenue (3), Holliday Drive/Pinewood Drive, Johnstown Road/South Kanawha Street, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Maplewood Lane, 100 block South Fayette Street, 200 block Third Avenue, 300 block Neville Street, 100 block Thornton Street, 2400 S. Kanawha St. (Black Knight Park), Virginia Avenue, 100 block Scott Avenue, 100 bock Beckley Crossing, Lewis Ritchie Drive, 4255 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Big Lots), 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger)

Stolen property: Dixie Avenue

Suspicious activity: Pinewood Drive

Suspicious person: 200 block Smoot Avenue, 1334 Harper Road (Tudor's Biscuit World) 

Suspicious vehicle: South Eisenhower Drive

Unwanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) 

• • •

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Burglary: Harper Heights

Disturbance: Midway, Cabell Heights (2), Sweeneysburg, Raleigh (2), Crab Orchard, Bradley, Beaver

Destruction of property: Daniels

Intoxicated person: Calloway Heights 

Larceny: Cool Ridge

Motor vehicle accident: Rhodell, Beckley

Prowler: Bradley (2)

Shoplifting: MacArthur (2)  

Suspicious vehicle: Bradley

Tampering with an auto: Beaver

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags