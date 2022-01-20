The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call unknown: Orchard Ave.
Attempt suicide: Allen Ave.
Attempt to serve warrant: Airport Rd. (SRJ)
Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Tractor Supply), Eagles Rd., S. Oakwood Ave. (Ascend HR), Spring St., S. Eisenhower Dr., Willow Lane (2)
Burglary in progress: 4th St.
Check welfare: E. Main St.
Domestic: Saunders Ave.
Extra patrol: N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (5), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sam’s) (5), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s) (5), 100 block Hargrove St., S. Eisenhower Dr. (Little General), 300 block Orchard Ave., N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sheetz) (2), 1900 block Harper Rd. (2), 500 block Neville St. (2), Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz) (2), Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Tractor Supply), Johnstown Rd. (Little General), 200 block Main St., 1000 block N. Oakwood Ave., Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.), Neville St. (Big Parking Garage), New River Dr. (Moose Lodge), 100 block Galleria Plaza (2), 1000 block N. Eisenhower Dr., 1 Rails to Trails, 1000 block Woodlawn Ave. (2), 100 block Hartley Ave., 100 block Burgess St., 100 block Temple St., 100 block Autumn Lane, 600 block S. Fayette St., 100 block Lewis Ritchie Dr., 100 block S. Heber St., Harper Rd. (Pagoda Motel), 1000 block Scott Ave. (2), 100 block Quarry St., S. Kanawha St. (Black Knight Country Club), 100 block Larew Ave., 100 block Beckley Plaza, Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apts.), 400 block Neville St.1000 block Maxwell Hill Rd.
Fight: S. Eisenhower Dr. and Larew Ave.
Follow up call: Harper Rd. (Smart Hotel)
Larceny: S. Vance Dr. (Beckley Housing FMRS Apts.)
Lost property: Neville St. (BCPD)
Mail run: Neville St. (BCPD)
MVA leave the scene: Mills Ave.
Parking complaint: 200 block Crawford St.
Shoplifting: N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (2), Beckley Xing (Hobby Lobby), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sam’s)
Stolen property: Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Gold and Pawn), Suspicious person: Woodlawn Ave. and Alaska Ave.
Suspicious person: College Ave.
Traffic light problem: Johnstown Rd. and N. Eisenhower Dr.
Traffic stop: 100 block 2nd St. (2), 100 block S. Fayette St., Maxwell Hill Rd. and Pinewood Dr., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Neville St., Beckley Xing (Kroger), 100 block N. Pike St., 200 block 2nd St., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Rural Acres Dr., Industrial Dr. (Grand Home Furnishings), Robert C. Byrd Dr. (McDonald’s), Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Fondale St.
Vehicle disabled: 100 block Woodcrest Dr.
Warrant served: Main St., Neville St. (BCPD)