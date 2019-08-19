The following calls were made to police agencies on Aug. 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police
911 Hang-up: 400 Myers Ave.
Assist other department: Ellison Avenue
Battery on police officer/obstruction/flee: 745 S. Kanawha St.
Brandishing/destruction of property: 115 Wilson St.
Business check: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 312 S. Fayette St. (2)
Check welfare: 100 East Beckley Bypass, 954 N. Eisenhower Drive
Civil Assist: 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Disturbance: 300-624 Neville St.
Domestic Battery: 103 Westline Drive
Domestic: 700 N. Oakwood Ave., 105 Truman Ave.
Drug violation not in progress: 1000 N. Eisenhower Drive
DUI 1st offense: 100-304 S. Heber St.
Eloped/Walk Away: 306 Stanaford Road
Fight in progress: 222 Hargrove St.
Foot patrol: Rails to Trails
Found property: 128 Morris Ave.
Intoxicated person: Neville Street
K9 unit: Coalfield Expressway, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive, 2042 Harper Road
Mental/emotional/ps: 111 White Ave.
Motor vehicle accident: 101-119 Rural Acres Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident private lot: 2005 Harper Road
MVA injury: 1547 Harper Road
Person Down: 101 Reservoir Road
Residential/commercial alarm: 2001 S. Kanawha St.
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive
Shots fired: 1901 S. Kanawha St., 108 Deegans St. (2)
Special assignment: Lewis-Ritchie Drive, South Fayette Street, Hargrove Street, 204 Beaver Ave., 300-624 Neville St. (3), 1916-2040 Harper Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 100-285 Wilkes Parkway, 300-1205 Scott Ave. (4), Rails to Trails (4), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive, Orchard Avenue, 100 Sheridan Ave., 2009 S. Kanawha St., 99 Clyde St., 222 Hargrove St., Ellison Avenue, Wilkes Avenue, City Avenue, Northwestern Avenue, 100 Appalachian Drive, Main Street, Missouri Avenue, Earwood Street
Suspicious activity: 112 Hager St., Bibb Avenue, 412 S. Fayette St.
Suspicious vehicle: 134 Industrial Drive, 111 Reservoir Road
Unconscious: Main Street
Unwanted presence: 118 Mason St.
Warrant served: 819 W. Neville St.
• • •
Raleigh Sheriff’s Office
Burglary: Mabscott, Princewick
Disturbance: Crab Orchard (2), Coal City, Beaver, Prosperity, Sullivan, Daniels, Pleasant Hills
Larceny: Crab Orchard, Amigo
MVA: Coal City, Rock Creek, Glen Daniel, Beckley
Reckless driver: Fairdale
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Stolen vehicle: Surveyor
Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard, Fairdale, Beckley, Beaver
Suspicious person: Leevale
Vagrant: Mabscott