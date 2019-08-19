The following calls were made to police agencies on Aug. 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police

911 Hang-up: 400 Myers Ave.

Assist other department: Ellison Avenue

Battery on police officer/obstruction/flee: 745 S. Kanawha St.

Brandishing/destruction of property: 115 Wilson St.

Business check: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 312 S. Fayette St. (2) 

Check welfare: 100 East Beckley Bypass, 954 N. Eisenhower Drive

Civil Assist: 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive

Disturbance: 300-624 Neville St.

Domestic Battery: 103 Westline Drive

Domestic: 700 N. Oakwood Ave., 105 Truman Ave. 

Drug violation not in progress: 1000 N. Eisenhower Drive

DUI 1st offense: 100-304 S. Heber St. 

Eloped/Walk Away: 306 Stanaford Road

Fight in progress: 222 Hargrove St. 

Foot patrol: Rails to Trails

Found property: 128 Morris Ave.

Intoxicated person: Neville Street

K9 unit: Coalfield Expressway, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive, 2042 Harper Road

Mental/emotional/ps: 111 White Ave. 

Motor vehicle accident: 101-119 Rural Acres Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive

Motor vehicle accident private lot: 2005 Harper Road

MVA injury: 1547 Harper Road

Person Down: 101 Reservoir Road

Residential/commercial alarm: 2001 S. Kanawha St.  

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive

Shots fired: 1901 S. Kanawha St., 108 Deegans St. (2) 

Special assignment: Lewis-Ritchie Drive, South Fayette Street, Hargrove Street, 204 Beaver Ave., 300-624 Neville St. (3), 1916-2040 Harper Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 100-285 Wilkes Parkway, 300-1205 Scott Ave. (4), Rails to Trails (4), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive, Orchard Avenue, 100 Sheridan Ave., 2009 S. Kanawha St., 99 Clyde St., 222 Hargrove St., Ellison Avenue, Wilkes Avenue, City Avenue, Northwestern Avenue, 100 Appalachian Drive, Main Street, Missouri Avenue, Earwood Street

Suspicious activity: 112 Hager St., Bibb Avenue, 412 S. Fayette St.

Suspicious vehicle: 134 Industrial Drive, 111 Reservoir Road

Unconscious: Main Street

Unwanted presence: 118 Mason St. 

Warrant served: 819 W. Neville St.

• • •

Raleigh Sheriff’s Office

Burglary: Mabscott, Princewick

Disturbance: Crab Orchard (2), Coal City, Beaver, Prosperity, Sullivan, Daniels, Pleasant Hills

Larceny: Crab Orchard, Amigo

MVA: Coal City, Rock Creek, Glen Daniel, Beckley

Reckless driver: Fairdale 

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Stolen vehicle: Surveyor

Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard, Fairdale, Beckley, Beaver

Suspicious person: Leevale

Vagrant: Mabscott 

