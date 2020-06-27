The following calls were made to police agencies on June 26; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Assault already occurred: Woodlawn Avenue

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Neville Street

Brandishing: Lewis-Ritchie Drive

Burglar alarm: 1268 N. Eisenhower Drive (Pet Supplies Plus), 1826 Harper Road (First Century Bank), Pikeview Drive, Pinewood Drive, 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store), 132 Rural Acres Drive (Calloway Heights Baptist Church)

Check welfare: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1410 N. Eisenhower Drive (Panera Bread/Sun Tan City), North Fayette Street, South Kanawha Street/Williams Street, Lincoln Street

Child abuse/neglect: South Heber Street, West Virginia Street

Destruction of property: Carriage Drive, Lincoln Street

Disturbance: 19 Nell Jean Square (Smoker Friendly)

Domestic: Cannaday Street

Domestic violence petition served: Lincoln Street

DUI investigation: 2200 block Ritter Drive

Fireworks complaint: Church Street/Willow Lane, 100 block Earle Street, 100 block Orchard Avenue

Follow-up call: Woodlawn Avenue

Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street

Found property: 104 Galleria Plaza

Intoxicated person: 404 Third Ave. (Little General)

Larceny: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)

Lost/stolen registration: 819 W. Neville St. (Warrenizing Cleaners), 113 Westline Drive (Building 6 Greenbrier Estates)

Loud music/noise: 300 block Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Missing person: Hull Street, Mool Avenue

Motor vehicle accident: 800 block West Neville Street, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Stanaford Road

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 708 S. Eisenhower Drive

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 310 Johnstown Road, 100 block McCulloch Drive, 2200 block Ritter Drive

Person down: 100 block Leslie C Gates Place

Possible DUI: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Special assignment: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 100 block Greenwood Drive (4), 100 block Main Street, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Mulberry Street, 100 block South Oakwood Avenue, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Patch Street, 300 block Prince Street, Rails to Trails, 300 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Worley Road

Stalking: Avon Street

Suspicious activity: Northwestern Avenue (2), Powerline Drive/Johnstown Road

Suspicious person: Westline Drive

Suspicious vehicle: Lewis-Ritchie Drive, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)

Threats: Maxwell Hill Road, 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD), Temple Street

Traffic stop: Beaver Avenue/South Kanawha Street, Booker Street/South Fayette Street, 100 block Clarence W Meadows Memorial Boulevard, South Fayette Street/Church Street, 400 block South Fayette Street (2), 1300 block Harper Road, 200 block South Heber Street, 301 S. Heber St. (Beckley Sanitary Board) (2), 100 block McCreery Street (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive/South Oakwood Avenue, 2831 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2978 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Elevation Sports)

Unresponsive: Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments)

Unwanted person: Berkley Street, Third Avenue (Home Furniture), Westwood Drive

Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering: Beckley

Check welfare: Amigo, Glen Daniel, MacArthur, Sophia, Sprague

Domestic: Beckley, Bradley, Josephine, Shady Spring

Extra patrol: Shady Spring

Four-wheeler: Bradley, Glen Morgan

Intoxicated driver: Lester

Larceny: MacArthur

Motor vehicle accident: Beckley, Bradley, Daniels

Prowler: Lanark

Reckless driver: Shady Spring

Shoplifting: Bradley

Suspicious person: Beaver, Beckley, Bradley, Glen Daniel, MacArthur

Suspicious vehicle: MacArthur

Threats: Beaver, Skelton

Trespassing: Skelton

Vandalism: Coal City

