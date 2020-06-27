The following calls were made to police agencies on June 26; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault already occurred: Woodlawn Avenue
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Neville Street
Brandishing: Lewis-Ritchie Drive
Burglar alarm: 1268 N. Eisenhower Drive (Pet Supplies Plus), 1826 Harper Road (First Century Bank), Pikeview Drive, Pinewood Drive, 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store), 132 Rural Acres Drive (Calloway Heights Baptist Church)
Check welfare: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1410 N. Eisenhower Drive (Panera Bread/Sun Tan City), North Fayette Street, South Kanawha Street/Williams Street, Lincoln Street
Child abuse/neglect: South Heber Street, West Virginia Street
Destruction of property: Carriage Drive, Lincoln Street
Disturbance: 19 Nell Jean Square (Smoker Friendly)
Domestic: Cannaday Street
Domestic violence petition served: Lincoln Street
DUI investigation: 2200 block Ritter Drive
Fireworks complaint: Church Street/Willow Lane, 100 block Earle Street, 100 block Orchard Avenue
Follow-up call: Woodlawn Avenue
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street
Found property: 104 Galleria Plaza
Intoxicated person: 404 Third Ave. (Little General)
Larceny: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Lost/stolen registration: 819 W. Neville St. (Warrenizing Cleaners), 113 Westline Drive (Building 6 Greenbrier Estates)
Loud music/noise: 300 block Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Missing person: Hull Street, Mool Avenue
Motor vehicle accident: 800 block West Neville Street, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Stanaford Road
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 708 S. Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 310 Johnstown Road, 100 block McCulloch Drive, 2200 block Ritter Drive
Person down: 100 block Leslie C Gates Place
Possible DUI: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Special assignment: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 100 block Greenwood Drive (4), 100 block Main Street, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Mulberry Street, 100 block South Oakwood Avenue, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Patch Street, 300 block Prince Street, Rails to Trails, 300 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Worley Road
Stalking: Avon Street
Suspicious activity: Northwestern Avenue (2), Powerline Drive/Johnstown Road
Suspicious person: Westline Drive
Suspicious vehicle: Lewis-Ritchie Drive, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Threats: Maxwell Hill Road, 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD), Temple Street
Traffic stop: Beaver Avenue/South Kanawha Street, Booker Street/South Fayette Street, 100 block Clarence W Meadows Memorial Boulevard, South Fayette Street/Church Street, 400 block South Fayette Street (2), 1300 block Harper Road, 200 block South Heber Street, 301 S. Heber St. (Beckley Sanitary Board) (2), 100 block McCreery Street (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive/South Oakwood Avenue, 2831 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2978 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Elevation Sports)
Unresponsive: Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments)
Unwanted person: Berkley Street, Third Avenue (Home Furniture), Westwood Drive
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Beckley
Check welfare: Amigo, Glen Daniel, MacArthur, Sophia, Sprague
Domestic: Beckley, Bradley, Josephine, Shady Spring
Extra patrol: Shady Spring
Four-wheeler: Bradley, Glen Morgan
Intoxicated driver: Lester
Larceny: MacArthur
Motor vehicle accident: Beckley, Bradley, Daniels
Prowler: Lanark
Reckless driver: Shady Spring
Shoplifting: Bradley
Suspicious person: Beaver, Beckley, Bradley, Glen Daniel, MacArthur
Suspicious vehicle: MacArthur
Threats: Beaver, Skelton
Trespassing: Skelton
Vandalism: Coal City