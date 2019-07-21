These incidents were reported to police agencies July 20; the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Alarm: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 727 S. Kanawha St., 1709 S. Kanawha St., 328 Vine St., 28 Bypass Plaza
Assault: 501 Neville St.
Bike Patrol: Rails to Trails (2), Ewart Avenue, Main Street
Burglary, Not in Progress: 304 Woodlawn Ave.
Business Check: 3133 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 Central Ave., 2400 S. Kanawha St., 1939 Harper Road, 1331 N. Eisenhower Drive
Child Abuse/Neglect: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Harper Road
Destruction of Property: 135 Jefferson St.
Disturbance: Neville Street, 118 Walker Ave., 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Domestic: 414 E. Prince St., South Eisenhower Drive, 108 Dorcas Ave., 115 Clyde St.
Drug Violation, In Progress: 501 Neville St., Robert C. Byrd Drive
Fight, In Progress: Powerline Drive
Fraud: 1104 N. Eisenhower Drive
Harassment: 109 Hill St.
Missing Person: 701 Pinewood Drive
MVA: Woodcrest Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (2)
MVA, Leaving the Scene: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive, 501 Neville St.
Road Rage: Rural Acres Drive
Soliciting a Minor: 229 Antonio Ave.
Special Assignment: South Heber Street (3), Rails to Trails (4), Prince Street (4), Robert C. Byrd Drive (3), Scott Avenue, Barber Avenue, Ninth Street (2), Adair Street, Third Avenue, Lewis-Ritchie Drive, Beckwood Drive, Klaus Street (2), Hager Street (2), Earwood Street, Woodlawn Avenue (2), Mool Avenue, Neville Street, North Eisenhower Drive, Russell Street, Wilkes Parkway, Main Street (2), Central Avenue, E Street
Stolen Vehicle: 229 N. Fayette St.
Suspicious Activity: 234 Eighth St.
Suspicious Person: 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Northwestern Avenue
Threats: 501 Neville St., 510 Ewart Ave.
Vagrant: Neville Street, 303 Woodlawn Ave.
Violation of Protective Order: 108 Fairlawn Ave.
Welfare Check: Harper Road, 1028 Woodlawn Ave., 477 N. Vance Drive, 1401 Hartley Ave., 707 S. Oakwood Ave.
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Disturbance: Pemberton, MacArthur, Colcord, Shady Spring (2), Crab Orchard (2), Bradley, Daniels, Prosperity
Extra Patrol: Rhodell, Beaver
Larceny: MacArthur, Bradley
MVA: Lester (2), Beckley
Reckless Driver: Beckley, Glen Daniel, Prosperity
Suspicious Activity: MacArthur, Hinton, Beaver
Suspicious Person: Mabscott
Welfare Check: Princewick, Bradley, Prosperity, Crab Orchard, Beckley, Surveyor, Ghent, Grandview, Beaver, Raleigh (2)