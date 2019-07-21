These incidents were reported to police agencies July 20; the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Alarm: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 727 S. Kanawha St., 1709 S. Kanawha St., 328 Vine St., 28 Bypass Plaza

Assault: 501 Neville St.

Bike Patrol: Rails to Trails (2), Ewart Avenue, Main Street

Burglary, Not in Progress: 304 Woodlawn Ave.

Business Check: 3133 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 Central Ave., 2400 S. Kanawha St., 1939 Harper Road, 1331 N. Eisenhower Drive

Child Abuse/Neglect: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Harper Road

Destruction of Property: 135 Jefferson St.

Disturbance: Neville Street, 118 Walker Ave., 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive

Domestic: 414 E. Prince St., South Eisenhower Drive, 108 Dorcas Ave., 115 Clyde St.

Drug Violation, In Progress: 501 Neville St., Robert C. Byrd Drive

Fight, In Progress: Powerline Drive

Fraud: 1104 N. Eisenhower Drive

Harassment: 109 Hill St.

Missing Person: 701 Pinewood Drive

MVA: Woodcrest Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (2)

MVA, Leaving the Scene: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive, 501 Neville St.

Road Rage: Rural Acres Drive

Soliciting a Minor: 229 Antonio Ave.

Special Assignment: South Heber Street (3), Rails to Trails (4), Prince Street (4), Robert C. Byrd Drive (3), Scott Avenue, Barber Avenue, Ninth Street (2), Adair Street, Third Avenue, Lewis-Ritchie Drive, Beckwood Drive, Klaus Street (2), Hager Street (2), Earwood Street, Woodlawn Avenue (2), Mool Avenue, Neville Street, North Eisenhower Drive, Russell Street, Wilkes Parkway, Main Street (2), Central Avenue, E Street

Stolen Vehicle: 229 N. Fayette St.

Suspicious Activity: 234 Eighth St.

Suspicious Person: 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Northwestern Avenue

Threats: 501 Neville St., 510 Ewart Ave.

Vagrant: Neville Street, 303 Woodlawn Ave.

Violation of Protective Order: 108 Fairlawn Ave.

Welfare Check: Harper Road, 1028 Woodlawn Ave., 477 N. Vance Drive, 1401 Hartley Ave., 707 S. Oakwood Ave. 

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Disturbance: Pemberton, MacArthur, Colcord, Shady Spring (2), Crab Orchard (2), Bradley, Daniels, Prosperity

Extra Patrol: Rhodell, Beaver

Larceny: MacArthur, Bradley

MVA: Lester (2), Beckley

Reckless Driver: Beckley, Glen Daniel, Prosperity

Suspicious Activity: MacArthur, Hinton, Beaver

Suspicious Person: Mabscott

Welfare Check: Princewick, Bradley, Prosperity, Crab Orchard, Beckley, Surveyor, Ghent, Grandview, Beaver, Raleigh (2)

