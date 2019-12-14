The following calls were made to police agencies on Dec. 13; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Abuse of elderly person: 456 Cranberry Drive (Hospice of Southern WV)
Assault already occurred: 100 block Clyde Street, 104 Freeman St.
Attempt to serve court document: 124 Smith St.
Breathe difficulty: 1 Park Ave. (City National Bank)
Burglar alarm: 106 McCreery St., 624 Neville St., 110 Sixth St., 190 Templeview Drive
Burglary in progress: 201 Third Ave., 108 Walker Ave. (2)
Business check: 404 Third Ave. (Little General)
Check welfare: 508 E St.
Civil matter: 119 S. Heber St. Apt. 202 (Beckley Water Co.)
Destruction of property: 334 Burgess St., 521 Temple St.
Domestic: 113 Laurel Terrace, 121 Quarry St., 521 Temple St.
Drug violation not in progress: 102 Grant St.
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street
Fraud: 140 Harper Park Drive
Harassment: 424 Ewart Ave.
Joyriding: 1809 Harper Road (Enterprise), 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mental problem: 110 Railroad Ave.
Missing person: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Motor vehicle accident: 2400 block South Kanawha Street, 3155 Robert C. Byrd Drive
911 hangup: 115 Clyde St., 1729 S. Fayette St.
Panic/hold alarm: 201 Beckley Ave.
Possible DUI: 1700 block Harper Road
Probv. vol.: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments)
Shoplifting: 130 Beckley Crossing (Sally Beauty Supply), 306 Beckley Plaza (Dollar General Store), 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's Department Store) (2), 1085 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar Store), 4301 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dunham's Sporting Goods)
Special assignment: no location provided (2), 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 105 Adair St. (Raleigh County Board of Education), 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Earwood Street, 306 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 100 First St., 100 block Grant Street (2), 200 block Hargrove Street, 100 block South Heber Street, 500 block Neville Street (5), Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 500 block Scott Avenue, 400 block Temple Street, 100 block Wilkes Parkway
Suspicious person: 400 block Neville Street, 200 block Prince Street, 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's downtown)
Suspicious vehicle: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 400 block Stanaford Road
Traffic stop: 800 block South Fayette Street, 1085 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar Store), 2000 block Harper Road, 2001 Harper Road (Omelet Shoppe), 622 Johnstown Road (Little General), 500 S. Kanawha St. (WVU Tech), 100 Lincoln St., 100 block Pikeview Drive, 100 block Prince Street, 100 block Reservoir Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ewart Avenue, 100 block Rural Acres Drive, 100 Third Ave.
Trespassing: 1734 Harper Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's downtown)
Unwanted person: 128 S. Heber St. Apt. 16, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Wanted person: Fayette County
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Assault: Calloway Heights
Breaking and entering: MacArthur
Check welfare: Beckley, Glen White, Stanaford
Disturbance: Bradley
Domestic: Beckley, Bradley, Grandview, Harper Heights
Intoxicated driver: MacArthur
Motor vehicle accident: Calloway Heights, Daniels, Fairdale, Ghent, Shady Spring
Reckless driver: Beaver (2), Calloway Heights
Shoplifting: Bradley
Suspicious vehicle: Bradley
Vandalism: Harper Heights