The following calls were made to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
B&E: Bradley
Counterfeit reported: Beckley
Disturbance: Daniels, Sprague (3), Cabell Heights, Stanaford, Skelton
Found property: Glen Daniel
Juvenile problems: Prospserity
Larceny: Glen Daniel, Beckley, Bradley
MVA: Harper Heights, MacArthur, Sullivan, Pemberton
Shots fired: Beaver
Suspicious person: Dry Hill, Beckley
Trespassing: Grandview
Unwanted person: Calloway Heights