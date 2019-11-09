The following calls were made to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

B&E: Bradley

Counterfeit reported: Beckley

Disturbance: Daniels, Sprague (3), Cabell Heights, Stanaford, Skelton

Found property: Glen Daniel

Juvenile problems: Prospserity

Larceny: Glen Daniel, Beckley, Bradley

MVA: Harper Heights, MacArthur, Sullivan, Pemberton

Shots fired: Beaver

Suspicious person: Dry Hill, Beckley

Trespassing: Grandview

Unwanted person: Calloway Heights

 

 

