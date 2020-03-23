The following calls were made to police agencies on March 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

No report provided. 

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Breaking and entering: Beckley

Burglary: Beaver, Crab Orchard

Civil matter: MacArthur, Shady Spring

Disturbance: Maple Fork, Harper Heights, Coal City

Fraud: Beckley

Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Daniels, Cool Ridge 

Reckless driver: Glen Daniel

Suspicious activity: Prosperity

