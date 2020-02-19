The following calls were made to police agencies on Feb. 17; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: 105 Truman Ave.
Abandoned vehicle: 100 block McGinnis St.
Assault already occurred: 2930 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (McDonald’s)
Burglar alarm: 9 Yellowwood Way (Bodyworks), 1004 Dogwood Lane, 200 Antonio Ave.
Burglary not in progress: 401 Beaver Ave.
Burns: 310 3rd Ave. (Beckley Fire Dept. Station 1)
Check welfare: 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apts. Apt. 3K, 1710 Harper Rd. (RGH), 200 block Stanaford Rd., 1200 block S., Kanawha St., Beaver Ave. and S. Fayette St.
Civil matter: 1035 Woodlawn Ave.
Disturbance: 1037 Woodlawn Ave. (Apt. B)
Drug investigation: 209 Johnstown Rd.
Fight: 409 Lewis Ritchie Dr.
Follow up call: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Foot patrol: 400 block Neville St., 100 3rd Ave.
Found property: 115 Prince St. (Raleigh County Day Report)
Fraud: 311 Mankin Ave.
Larceny: 109 Appalachian Dr.
Loud music/noise: 300 block Reservoir Rd.
Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St.
Motor vehicle accident: 200 block 2nd St., 1800 block Harper Rd., 1700 block Harper Rd.
Parking complaint: 729 S. Fayette St.
Possible DUI: 300 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Prowler: 404 City Ave.
Residence check: 232 S. Heber St.
School Zone: 1001 Maxwell Hill Rd. (Maxwell Hill Elementary)
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart), 1048 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Koh’s Dept. Store), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Dollar General)
Shooting: 1710 Harper Rd. (RGH)
Special assignment: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Hylton Lane, 105 Truman Ave., 1909 Harper Rd. (Econolodge), 300 block Woodlawn Ave., 600 S. Fayette St. (Salvation Army), 503 Neville St. (big parking garage), 500 Neville St. (2), Rails to Trails (5), 200 block Neville St., 100 block Woodlawn Ave. (2), 100 block S. Heber St. 200 block Hargrove St., 100 block Clyde St., 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA Soccer Complex), 100 block Oakwood Ave., 100 block City Ave., 100 block Barber Ave. (2), 1408 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sheetz), Klaus St. and Hartley Ave., 800 block S. Kanawha St., 100 block Church St., 100 block Hargrove St. (2), 200 block S. Vance Dr., 100 block Fairlawn Ave., 100 block Wilkes Parkway, 100 bock Hager St., 100 block Hartley Ave., Woodlawn Ave., 622 Johnstown Rd. (Little General), 100 block FRred T. Simms Terrace, 100 block Brammer St., 133 Beckley Xing (Kroger), 110 Freeman St., S. Heber St.
Stalking: 107 Ellison Ave.
Stolen property: 311 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Trophy Showcase)
Suspicious activity: 557 Bibb Ave.
Suspicious person: 100 block City Ave. (2), Johnstown Rd. and Vine St., 100 block S. Heber St., 100 block Central Ave., 100 block Reservoir Rd.
Suspicious vehicle: 200 block Smoot Ave.
Threats: 205 Barber Ave.
Traffic stop: 3rd Ave. and 2nd St., 404 3rd Ave. (Little General), 209 Johnstown Rd., 1500 block Harper Rd., 100 block S. Fayette St., S. Fayette St. and Barber Ave., 100 block Simpkins St.
Unwanted person: 103 S. Eisenhower Dr. (Pinehaven)
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Brandishing: Sullivan
Destruction of property: Bradley
Disturbance: Naoma, Glen Daniel, Beaver
Larceny: Naoma
MVA: MacArthur, Stanaford
Shots fired: Crab Orchard, Sweeneysburg
Shooting: Beckley
Trespassing: Glen Daniel
Unwanted person: Sullivan