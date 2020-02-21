The following calls were made to police agencies on Feb. 20; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Burglar alarm: 1407 Maxwell Hill Road, 129 Main St. (United National Bank), 1614 S. Kanawha St. (Raleigh County Commission on Aging) 

Business check: 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General),1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 1900 block Harper Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2) 

Check welfare: 109 Winger Ave.

Civil matter: 318 Burgess St.

Disturbance: 301 S. Heber St. (Beckley Sanitary Board)

Escort: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)

Fraud: 402 City Ave., 102 Sheffler St.

Larceny: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD) 

Motor vehicle accident: Stanaford Road/North Eisenhower Drive

MVA leave scene: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Prowler: 107 Holley Drive

Reckless driver: 1800 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1200 block Harper Road

School zone: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School)

Special assignment: 100 block Woodcrest Drive, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (Raleigh Mall area), 503 Neville St. (BIG parking garage), 100 block City Avenue, Rails to Trails, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Prince Street, 100 block Park Avenue, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 100 block Holliday Drive, 100 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Hager Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Suspicious activity: 1236 N. Eisenhower Drive

Suspicious person: Rails to Trails, 119 S. Heber St. (Beckley Water Co.) 

Threats: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Transport juvenile: 401 Lewis Ritchie Drive, 204 Hill St. 

Traffic stop: 2600 Ritter Drive, 3400 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 25801, 400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Sisson Street, Second Street/Woodlawn Avenue, 1 Park Ave. (City National Bank), Robert C. Byrd Drive/West Neville Street, 400 block South Fayette Street, 100 block South Kanawha Street, 300 block Barber Avenue

Trespassing:1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz),1900 S. Fayette St. 

Unwanted person: 1710 Harper Road (RGH) (2), 201 Bero Ave. 

VIN verify: 116 Wilson St.

Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD) 

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Abandoned vehicle: Daniels

Barking dog: Midway

Burglary: MacArthur, Crab Orchard

Counterfeit: Beckley

Disturbance: Naoma, Bradley, Coal City

Foot patrol: Crab Orchard

Fraud: Stanaford, Beckley, Ghent

Harassing phone calls: Beckley

Larceny: Beaver

Litter complaint: Naoma

Panhandling: Bradley

Reckless driver: Cool Ridge, MacArthur

Shoplifting: Glen Daniel

Stolen property: MacArthur

Suspicious activity: Cranberry

Suspicious person: Sophia, Beckley, Crab Orchard

Vagrant: Harper Heights

Wanted person: Cranberry, Coal City, Crab Orchard, Tolleytown

