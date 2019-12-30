The following calls were made to police agencies on Dec. 28; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
(Beckley Police Department's report for Dec. 28 was printed in the Jan. 30 edition.)
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Assault already occurred: Crab Orchard
Burglary not in progress: Raleigh
Civil matter: Crab Orchard
Disturbance: Bradley, Coal City, Daniels, MacArthur, Rhodell, Shady Spring
Found property: Prosperity
Larceny: Beaver, Calloway Heights, MacArthur
Motorcycle complaint: Beckley
Motor vehicle accident: Shady Spring
Prowler: Mount Tabor
Pursuit: Shady Spring
Reckless driver: Bradley, Cool Ridge
Stolen property: Beckley
Suspicious person: Shady Spring
Suspicious vehicle: Midway, Sandlick
Unwanted person: Cranberry
l l l
The following calls were made to police agencies on Dec. 29; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assist other department: 1881 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walmart in MacArthur)
Brandishing: 223 S. Heber St., 500 block Neville Street
Breaking and entering: 507 N. Kanawha St.
Breaking and entering not in progress: 507 N. Kanawha St.
Burglar alarm: 2015 Harper Road, 700 Johnstown Road (Leisure Lanes), 414 N. Kanawha St. (Beckley Church of God), 715 N. Kanawha St., 135 Sunrise Ave.
Burglary not in progress: 115 10th St.
Business check: 100 block Appalachian Drive, 2301 S. Fayette St., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Check welfare: 208 Hargrove St., 222 Hargrove St., 209 Springdale Ave., 100 block Stanaford Road, 1030 Woodlawn Ave.
Destruction of property: 106 Elkins St.
Disturbance: 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Domestic: 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn), 223 S. Heber St. (Charles House)
Eloped/walk away: 306 Stanaford Road (BARH Hospital)
Fight: 200 Harper Road (Omelet Shoppe)
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Prince Street
Harassing phone call: 102 Stanley St.
Hit and run: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Third Avenue
K9 unit request: location not provided
Larceny: 100 Main St. (Executive Manor Apartments Apt. 208), 4277 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gabriel Brothers)
Loud music/noise: 300 block Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Missing person: 103 S. Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident: Woodcrest Drive/Stanaford Road
Parking violation: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Prowler: 106 Elkins St.
Reckless driver: 500 block Neville Street, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Shoplifting: 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's department store), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store)
Shots fired: 119 Elkins St.
Special assignment: 207 Charles St., 100 block Dexter Avenue, 100 block Earwood Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 311 S. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Little League), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 200 block Hargrove Street, 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block Missouri Avenue, Rails to Trails (5), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 500 block Scott Avenue, 100 Third Ave., 404 Third Ave. (Little General), 100 block Truman Avenue
Stolen vehicle: 3674 Harper Road
Suspicious person: 100 block S. Fayette St., 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School), 1706 Harper Road (Comac), 400 block Neville Street
Traffic stop: Carriage Drive/Harper Road, 100 block East Beckley Bypass, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 2004 Harper Road (Shell Station), Johnstown Road/Jefferson Street, 409 N. Kanawha St., South Kanawha Street/Johnstown Road, 745 S. Kanawha St. (Corner Shop), 300 block Neville Street, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 402 Second St. (Creager Tire), 100 Stanaford Road, 404 Third Ave. (Little General)
Vehicle disabled: Quarry Street/Wilkes Avenue
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Assault already occurred: Beckley
Burglary in progress: Irish Mountain
Destruction of property: Coal City
Disturbance: Crab Orchard, Eccles, Harper Heights, Sprague, Stanaford
Motorcycle complaint: MacArthur
Motor vehicle accident: Eccles, Sprague
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard, MacArthur
Suspicious person: Daniels
Suspicious vehicle: MacArthur, Sandlick
Trespassing: Sophia