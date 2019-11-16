The following calls were made to police agencies on Nov. 14; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Raleigh County

Sheriff’s Office

B&E: Beaver, Shady Spring, Harper Heights

Burglary: Beckley

Check welfare: Harper Heights

Disturbance: Harper Heights (2), Beaver (2) 

Domestic: Bradley (2) 

Larceny: Crab Orchard

MVA: Beaver (2), Bolt, MacArthur

Reckless driver: Beaver, Bradley

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Suspicious person: Grandview, Beckley (2), MacArthur, Daniels, Crab Orchard 

Suspicious vehicle: Crab Orchard

Threats: Beckley

 

 

