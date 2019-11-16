The following calls were made to police agencies on Nov. 14; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Raleigh County
Sheriff’s Office
B&E: Beaver, Shady Spring, Harper Heights
Burglary: Beckley
Check welfare: Harper Heights
Disturbance: Harper Heights (2), Beaver (2)
Domestic: Bradley (2)
Larceny: Crab Orchard
MVA: Beaver (2), Bolt, MacArthur
Reckless driver: Beaver, Bradley
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Suspicious person: Grandview, Beckley (2), MacArthur, Daniels, Crab Orchard
Suspicious vehicle: Crab Orchard
Threats: Beckley