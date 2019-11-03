The following calls were made to police agencies on Nov. 2; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: 1920 Harper Road (IHOP)

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Brandishing: 500 block East Prince Street

Burglar alarm: 105 Adair St. (Raleigh County Board of Education), 700 Oakwood Ave. (Coca-Cola Bottling Company), 205 Van Voorhis St.

Burglary in progress: 111 Ninth St.

Business check: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Check welfare: 211 Antonio Ave., 300 block Park Avenue, 3133 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General Store)

Civil matter: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)

Deliver message: 207 Hargrove St.

Destruction of property: 313 Temple St.

Disturbance: 100 New River Town Center

Domestic: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments Apt. 67), 200 block South Heber Street

Drug violation not in progress: 102 Grant St.

Eloped/walk away: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)

Fraud: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Larceny: Rails to Trails

Loud music/noise: 504 Carriage Drive, 200 Raleigh Ave.

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)

Missing person: 105 Truman Ave.

Motor vehicle accident: McCulloch Drive/East Beckley Bypass

Motor vehicle accident injury: 1400 block N. Eisenhower Drive

Motor vehicle accident leave scene: 613 S. Fayette St.

Motor vehicle accident parking lot: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger)

Out of control: 200 Lucas Drive

Panhandling: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Parking complaint: Brammer Street/Catlett Street

Prowler: 203 Second Ave., 300 Witherspoon St.

Shoplifting: 306 Beckley Plaza (Dollar General Store)

Special assignment: no location provided (4), Earwood Street/South Heber Street, 100 block Earwood Street, Falcon Circle, 100 block Hager Street, 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block South Heber Street, 200 block Main Street, 503 Neville St., 100 Patch St., Rails to Trails (3), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 1000 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Vine Street, 100 block Woodcrest Drive

Suspicious activity: 203 Second Ave.

Suspicious person: 304 Bostic Avenue

Suspicious vehicle: 100 block Eighth Street

Threats: 300 block Hill Street, 114 Lucas Drive

Traffic stop: 100 block Dyer Avenue, Front Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1500 block Harper Road, 2004 Harper Road (Shell Station), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road, 300 block Neville Street, Pinewood Drive/Maxwell Hill Road, 100 block Stanhope Court

Unwanted person: 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Midrotel Inn), 223 S. Heber St. (Budget Inn)

 

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Burglary: Beckley, Harper Heights

Check welfare: Grandview, Pemberton, Prosperity

Disturbance: Glen Daniel, Glen Morgan, Mabscott

Domestic: Beckley, Mabscott

Extra patrol: Crab Orchard

Larceny: Eccles, Sophia

Motor vehicle accident: Shady Spring

Reckless driver: Beaver (2)

Suspicious person: Coal City, MacArthur

Threats: Prosperity, Sprague

Suspicious vehicle: Beckley

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags