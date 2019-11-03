The following calls were made to police agencies on Nov. 2; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: 1920 Harper Road (IHOP)
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Brandishing: 500 block East Prince Street
Burglar alarm: 105 Adair St. (Raleigh County Board of Education), 700 Oakwood Ave. (Coca-Cola Bottling Company), 205 Van Voorhis St.
Burglary in progress: 111 Ninth St.
Business check: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Check welfare: 211 Antonio Ave., 300 block Park Avenue, 3133 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General Store)
Civil matter: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Deliver message: 207 Hargrove St.
Destruction of property: 313 Temple St.
Disturbance: 100 New River Town Center
Domestic: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments Apt. 67), 200 block South Heber Street
Drug violation not in progress: 102 Grant St.
Eloped/walk away: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Fraud: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Larceny: Rails to Trails
Loud music/noise: 504 Carriage Drive, 200 Raleigh Ave.
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Missing person: 105 Truman Ave.
Motor vehicle accident: McCulloch Drive/East Beckley Bypass
Motor vehicle accident injury: 1400 block N. Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident leave scene: 613 S. Fayette St.
Motor vehicle accident parking lot: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger)
Out of control: 200 Lucas Drive
Panhandling: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Parking complaint: Brammer Street/Catlett Street
Prowler: 203 Second Ave., 300 Witherspoon St.
Shoplifting: 306 Beckley Plaza (Dollar General Store)
Special assignment: no location provided (4), Earwood Street/South Heber Street, 100 block Earwood Street, Falcon Circle, 100 block Hager Street, 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block South Heber Street, 200 block Main Street, 503 Neville St., 100 Patch St., Rails to Trails (3), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 1000 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Vine Street, 100 block Woodcrest Drive
Suspicious activity: 203 Second Ave.
Suspicious person: 304 Bostic Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: 100 block Eighth Street
Threats: 300 block Hill Street, 114 Lucas Drive
Traffic stop: 100 block Dyer Avenue, Front Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1500 block Harper Road, 2004 Harper Road (Shell Station), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road, 300 block Neville Street, Pinewood Drive/Maxwell Hill Road, 100 block Stanhope Court
Unwanted person: 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Midrotel Inn), 223 S. Heber St. (Budget Inn)
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglary: Beckley, Harper Heights
Check welfare: Grandview, Pemberton, Prosperity
Disturbance: Glen Daniel, Glen Morgan, Mabscott
Domestic: Beckley, Mabscott
Extra patrol: Crab Orchard
Larceny: Eccles, Sophia
Motor vehicle accident: Shady Spring
Reckless driver: Beaver (2)
Suspicious person: Coal City, MacArthur
Threats: Prosperity, Sprague
Suspicious vehicle: Beckley