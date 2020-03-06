The following calls were made to police agencies on March 5; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: 909 N. Oakwood Ave.
Burglary not in progress: 109 Beckwoods Drive, 400 Maplewood Lane
Business check: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1320 Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral)
Check welfare: 106 Stansbury St., 1939 Harper Road
Civil matter: 1404 N. Eisenhower Drive (Magnum Car Wash), 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Disturbance: 306 Stanaford Road (BARH)
Drug investigation: 1320 N. Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral)
Domestic violence petition served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Eloped/walk away: 1710 Harper Road (RGH)
Harassment: 223 S. Heber St. (Charles House)
Harassing phone call: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Intoxicated person: 100 block Adair Street
Larceny: 420 Hull St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Parking complaint: 311 Ewart Ave., 100 block Catlett Street
Parking violation: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
School zone: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School)
Shoplifting: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)
Special assignment: 100 block South Heber Street (5), 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD), 1900 block Harper Road (hotels), Second Street/South Fayette Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block Earwood Street (3), 100 block South Oakwood Avenue, 100 block Orchard Avenue (Bowling Addition), 100 block Ewart Avenue, 100 block Hylton Lane, 25801, East Prince Street/Johnstown Road, Beaver Avenue/South Fayette Street, 100 block South Fayette Street, 100 block City Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Holliday Drive, 100 block Ridgecrest Avenue, 100 Pack Street, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue (2), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Church Street (2), 1320 N. Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral), 600 block Johnstown Road
Suspicious activity: Woodlawn Avenue/Park Avenue, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas)
Suspicious person: 300 block Rural Acres Drive, 200 block South Heber Street
Threats: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Tobacco violation: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Traffic stop: 121 Main St. (Fosters Pub), 1706 Harper Road, 400 block Hull Street, Maxwell Hill Road/Pinewood Drive, East Prince Street/Johnstown Road, 801 S. Kanawha St., 500 block Maxwell Hill Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ellison Avenue, 1100 block East Beckley Bypass, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1106 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chili's Restaurant), Neville Street/Third Avenue
Unwanted person: 111 S. Prince St.
Wanted person: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Burglary: Leevale
Disabled vehicle: Cool Ridge, Bragg
Larceny: Lanark, Sullivan
Loud music/noise: Coal City
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver (2), Stanaford, Shady Spring, Cool Ridge
Prowler: Fairdale
Shoplifting: Beckley, MacArthur
Stolen vehicle: Bradley
Suspicious activity: Beaver, Beckley, Fairdale
Suspicious person: Cool Ridge, Shady Spring
Suspicious vehicle: Cranberry
Threats: Sophia, Crab Orchard
Wildlife call: Beckley