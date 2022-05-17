The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 15; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police
Assault: Stanaford Rd.
Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Dr. (5), Autumn Lane (2)
Child abuse/neglect: Dexter Ave.
Civil assist: 713 S. Oakwood Ave. (Apt.)
Civil matter: 105 Hartley Ave.
Destruction of property: Mankin Ave.
Electrical sex crime: Maxwell Hill Rd.
Extra patrol: 200 block Temple St., 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (5), 1220 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sam’s) (5), 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s) (5), 100 block Beckley Plaza (2), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Tractor Supply), 1408 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sheetz), 200 block Park Ave., 400 Stanaford Rd. (WWHS), 1700 block Harper Rd., 1 Rails to Trails (4), 100 block G St., 100 block Patch St., 2405 S. Kanawha St., 100 block Church St. (3), 100 block Hartley Ave., 200 block Woodlawn Ave., 200 block Lewis Ritchie Dr., 200 block Virginia St., 100 block Beckwoods Dr. (2), 200 Armory Dr. (Armory), 1000 block F St., 200 block Stanaford Rd., 500 block Neville St., 3014 Harper Rd. (Super 8 Hotel)
Found property: S. Eisenhower Dr.
Fraud: 501 Neville St. (BCPD), Lewis Ritchie Dr.
Juvenile problems: Fairlawn Ave.
K9 Unit: 2nd St. and Bellevue Lane
Magistrate detail: Main St.
Out of control: Sandstone Dr.
Panic/hold alarm: Beckley Xing
Reckless driver: 5000 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd. and Stanaford Rd.
Residence check: Alexander Lane, Johnstown Rd., Wilkes Ave.
Shoplifting: N. Eisenhower Dr.
Shots fired: Stanaford Rd.
Suspicious activity: City Ave.
Suspicious person: Woodlawn Ave., Harper Rd.
Threats: Wilson St.
Traffic light problem: Harper Rd. and Neptune Dr.
Traffic stop: 600 block S. Fayette St., 500 block Neville St., 1700 block Harper Rd. (2), 2100 block Harper Rd., 1114 Harper Rd. (Pagoda Motel), Holliday Dr. and Teel Rd., 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 500 block S. Fayette St., 100 block Hargrove St., 300 block Prince St., 100 block 4th St., 600 block N. Eisenhower Dr., Harper Rd. and Crescent Rd., 200 block Harper Rd., 2000 block Harper Rd., Harper Rd. and Carriage Dr., 600 block N. Eisenhower Dr.
Raleigh Sheriff
Extra patrol: Prosperity
Fraud: MacArthur
Harassment: Crab Orchard, Cranberry
Illegal burn: Lester
Intoxicated person: Dry Hill
K9 Unit: Bradley
Larceny: Beaver
Motor cycle complaint: Daniels
MVA with injury: Beaver (2)
MVA without fluid/injury: Lester
Possible DUI: Glen Daniel
Reckless driver: Prosperity, Beckley
Shots fired: Skelton, Bradley
Suspicious person: Dry Hill
Traffic stop: Beckley
Trespassing: Beaver