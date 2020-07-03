The following calls were made to police agencies on July 2; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault already occurred: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: South Heber Street
Burglar alarm: Hartley Avenue, North Kanawha Street, Ragland Road, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), Smoot Avenue
Burglary not in progress: North Oakwood Avenue
Check welfare: 200 block Azzara Avenue, 300 block Beckley Plaza, Clyde Street
Civil assist: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ellison Avenue
Civil matter: E Street
Disturbance: Cannaday Street
Domestic: Hickory Drive, Wilson Street
Drug violation in progress: 2005 Harper Road (Little General/Burger King)
Fight: E Street, 200 block South Heber Street
Fireworks complaint: Combs Street, Marion Street, 100 block Mulberry Street, Patch Street/Smoot Avenue, Simpkins Street
Follow-up call: Wilson Street
Four-wheeler: 200 block Hargrove Street
Harassment: Dock Street
Identity theft: Bellevue Lane
Joyriding: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital ER parking lot)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Allen Avenue
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Overdose: Harper Road, 1732 Harper Road (Kroger)
Prowler: Dock Street (2)
Seizures: 3133 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General Store)
Shoplifting: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1400 block South Eisenhower Drive, 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreen's)
Shots fired: Hartley Avenue, 624 Johnstown Road (Manor House Apartments) (2)
Special assignment: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 600 block South Fayette Street, 399 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Elementary), 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School), 100 block Hylton Lane, 500 block Neville Street, 500 Neville St., 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD), 100 block Patch Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 100 block Woodcrest Drive
Stolen property: Harper Road, 100 block Johnstown Road
Suspicious vehicle: 2005 Harper Road (Little General/Burger King), 500 block Lincoln Street
Threats: Fairlawn Avenue, East Main Street, Mercer Street
Traffic stop: 100 block Beckwoods Drive, Church Street/Richmond Street, 100 Clarence W Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 1104 N. Eisenhower Drive (Taco Bell), F Street/Thurmond Street, 101 S. Kanawha St. (City National Bank), 801 S. Kanawha St., South Kanawha Street/School Street, 100 block Pine Lodge Road, 200 block Stanaford Road, Stanaford Road/Union Hall Road, 404 Third Ave. (Little General Store)
Warrant served: 2005 Harper Road (Little General/Burger King)
--------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Brandishing: Crab Orchard, Mabscott
Breaking and entering: Harper Heights
Disturbance: Arnett, Beckley, Maple Fork, Stanaford
Fight: Sophia
Fireworks complaint: Calloway Heights
Fraud: Beaver
Harassment: Daniels
Larceny: Harper Heights, MacArthur, Shady Spring, Skelton
Motor vehicle accident: Shady Spring
Motorcycle: Daniels
Parking complaint: Shady Spring
Reckless driver: Harper, Irish Mountain
Road hazard: Coal City
Road rage: Beaver
Shoplifting: Bradley
Shots fired: Beaver
Stalking: MacArthur
Stolen property: Beckley
Suspicious activity: Calloway Heights
Suspicious person: Pluto
Suspicious vehicle: Sullivan
Threats: Shady Spring, Soak Creek
Unwanted person: Piney View, Raleigh
Unwanted presence: Glen Morgan