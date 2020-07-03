The following calls were made to police agencies on July 2; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Assault already occurred: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: South Heber Street

Burglar alarm: Hartley Avenue, North Kanawha Street, Ragland Road, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), Smoot Avenue

Burglary not in progress: North Oakwood Avenue

Check welfare: 200 block Azzara Avenue, 300 block Beckley Plaza, Clyde Street

Civil assist: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ellison Avenue

Civil matter: E Street

Disturbance: Cannaday Street

Domestic: Hickory Drive, Wilson Street

Drug violation in progress: 2005 Harper Road (Little General/Burger King)

Fight: E Street, 200 block South Heber Street

Fireworks complaint: Combs Street, Marion Street, 100 block Mulberry Street, Patch Street/Smoot Avenue, Simpkins Street

Follow-up call: Wilson Street

Four-wheeler: 200 block Hargrove Street

Harassment: Dock Street

Identity theft: Bellevue Lane

Joyriding: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital ER parking lot)

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Allen Avenue

Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Overdose: Harper Road, 1732 Harper Road (Kroger)

Prowler: Dock Street (2)

Seizures: 3133 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General Store)

Shoplifting: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1400 block South Eisenhower Drive, 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreen's)

Shots fired: Hartley Avenue, 624 Johnstown Road (Manor House Apartments) (2)

Special assignment: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 600 block South Fayette Street, 399 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Elementary), 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School), 100 block Hylton Lane, 500 block Neville Street, 500 Neville St., 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD), 100 block Patch Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 100 block Woodcrest Drive

Stolen property: Harper Road, 100 block Johnstown Road

Suspicious vehicle: 2005 Harper Road (Little General/Burger King), 500 block Lincoln Street

Threats: Fairlawn Avenue, East Main Street, Mercer Street

Traffic stop: 100 block Beckwoods Drive, Church Street/Richmond Street, 100 Clarence W Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 1104 N. Eisenhower Drive (Taco Bell), F Street/Thurmond Street, 101 S. Kanawha St. (City National Bank), 801 S. Kanawha St., South Kanawha Street/School Street, 100 block Pine Lodge Road, 200 block Stanaford Road, Stanaford Road/Union Hall Road, 404 Third Ave. (Little General Store)

Warrant served: 2005 Harper Road (Little General/Burger King)

--------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Brandishing: Crab Orchard, Mabscott

Breaking and entering: Harper Heights

Disturbance: Arnett, Beckley, Maple Fork, Stanaford

Fight: Sophia

Fireworks complaint: Calloway Heights

Fraud: Beaver

Harassment: Daniels

Larceny: Harper Heights, MacArthur, Shady Spring, Skelton

Motor vehicle accident: Shady Spring

Motorcycle: Daniels

Parking complaint: Shady Spring

Reckless driver: Harper, Irish Mountain

Road hazard: Coal City

Road rage: Beaver

Shoplifting: Bradley

Shots fired: Beaver

Stalking: MacArthur

Stolen property: Beckley

Suspicious activity: Calloway Heights

Suspicious person: Pluto

Suspicious vehicle: Sullivan

Threats: Shady Spring, Soak Creek

Unwanted person: Piney View, Raleigh

Unwanted presence: Glen Morgan

