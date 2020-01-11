The following calls were made to police agencies Jan. 10; however, the call may have resulted in something other than originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: 3103 Robert C. Byrd Drivve (Little Caesars)
Assault already occurred: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge Apt. 107)
Assist other department: 205 Garfield St., 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD) (2)
Brandishing: 105 Truman Ave.
Burglar alarm: 12 Evergreen Lane, 600 Johnstown Road (Beckley Art Center), 200 New River Town Center (Workforce WV), 337 Sunset Drive
Business check: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Check welfare: 613 S. Fayette St., 409 S. Kanawha St.
Child abuse/neglect: 126 Westwood Drive
Deceased/found body: 613 S. Fayette St.
Destruction of property: 205 E. Prince St.
Disturbance: 205 E. Prince St., 217 Sixth St.
Domestic: 100 block Hickory Drive, 105 Truman Ave.
Drug violation in progress: 106 Sandstone Drive
Found property: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Fraud: 266 Manor Drive
Indecent exposure: 303 Prince St.
Loud music/noise: 300 Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Missing person: 123 Antonio Ave.
Motor vehicle accident parking lot: 100 Armory Drive
Pedestrian hit: 2005 Harper Road (Little General Burger King)
Possible DUI: 100 block Allen Avenue, 4277 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Harbor Freight Tools)
Pursuit: 100 block Antonio Avenue
Reckless driver: 100 block Main Street
School zone: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary)
Shoplifting: 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store) (2)
Special assignment: 401 Adair St. (Beckley Street Department), 100 block Antonio Avenue, 200 Armory Drive (Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center), 100 block Barber Avenue, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Broadway Street, 100 block Clyde Street, 100 block East Beckley Bypass, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Hartley Avenue (2), 100 block South Heber Street, 200 block Main Street (2), 300 block Neville Street (2), 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Orchard Avenue (2), 100 block Park Avenue, 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 301 Pinewood Drive (North Gate Baptist Church), Rails to Trails (3), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (Raleigh Mall), 500 block Scott Avenue, 200 block Third Avenue, 100 block Truman Avenue, 100 block Woodcrest Drive, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue
Suspicious person: 105 Elmridge Court, Johnstown Road/Powerline Drive, 500 block Neville Street
Threats: 313 Bair St.
Tobacco violation: 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School)
Traffic stop: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), South Fayette Street/Prince Street, Johnstown Road/Klaus Street, Maxwell Hill Road/Pinewood Drive, 300 block Neville Street (DHHR parking lot), 400 block Neville Street, 300 block Stanaford Road, 400 block Stanaford Road (2)
Transport juvenile: 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School)
Unwanted person: 103 S. Eisenhower Drive
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD) (2)
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Assault already occurred: Calloway Heights
Breaking and entering not in progress: Bradley
Check welfare: Beaver, Calloway Heights, Maple Fork
Disturbance: Beaver, Beckley, Crab Orchard, Eccles, Harper, Harper Heights (2), MacArthur, Maple Fork
K9 unit request: Beckley, MacArthur
Missing person: Skelton
Motor vehicle accident: Harper Heights, Surveyor
Panhandling: Beaver
Parking complaint: Beckley
Search warrant: MacArthur
Shoplifting: Bradley (2)
Suspicious activity: Beaver
Suspicious person: Beaver
Vehicle disabled: Grandview