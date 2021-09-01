The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 30; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 Hang up: Hartley Ave., S. Kanawha St.
Animal call unknown: Jarrell St.
Assault: Harper Rd.
Assist other dept.: Mills Ave.
B&E in progress: S. Fayette St., S. Oakwood Ave.
Burglar alarm: N. Eisenhower Dr. (CVS Pharmacy), 206 Johnstown Rd., 137 Woodland Dr., 1100 W. Neville St., Grey Flats Rd.
Check welfare: S. Heber St., New River Dr., Harper Rd.
Disturbance: S. Kanawha St.
Domestic: Lewis Ritchie Dr.
Extra patrol: 1939 Harper Rd., Harper Rd. (Pagoda Motel) (2), 100 block Maplewood Lane, N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (2), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s) (3), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Kohl’s), 300 block Prince St., 1900 block Harper Rd., 100 block Woodlawn Ave., 100 block Carter St., 100 block Hager St., Rails to Trails (3), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sam’s), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA Soccer Complex)
Follow up call: S. Fayette St.
Foot patrol: 1900 block Harper Rd., 400 block Neville St., 500 block Neville St.
Found property: Harper Rd.
Four wheeler: Ruby Lane
Fraud: Glenn Ave.
Harassment: S. Vance Dr
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Rd.
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
MVA leaving the scene: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Panic/hold alarm: Johnstown Rd. (Beckley Art Center)
Possible DUI: Robert C. Byrd Dr.
School Zone: Park Ave. (Park Middle School), Maxwell Hill Rd. (Maxwell Hill Elementary), Crescent Rd. (Crescent Elementary School), S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School)
Speeding vehicle: Grove Ave.
Suspicious activity: Johnstown Rd.
Suspicious person: Harper Rd. (2)
Suspicious vehicle: Harper Rd., 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., Pine St.
Traffic light problem: Neville St. and 1st Ave.
Traffic stop: 1300 block Harper Rd., 3rd Ave. (Little General), 3rd Ave. and Neville St., Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Donut Connection), 700 block S. Fayette St., S. Fayette St. and Beaver Ave., 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School), Hargrove St., W. Neville St. and Ewart Ave., 1800 block Harper Rd., E. Main St. (YMCA), N. Vance Dr. and Johnstown Rd., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Veterans Ave. (7), S. Fayette St. and Beaver Ave., Pinewood Dr. and Maxwell Hill Rd., Harper Rd. (Little General/Burger King), 1900 block Harper Rd., Teel Rd. and Maxwell Hill Rd., 2300 bock S. Fayette St., S. Fayette St. and Mool Ave., 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 200 block Johnstown Rd., 600 block Johnstown Rd., 100 block Rural Acres Dr., 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s), 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Dr. (2), S. Vance Dr. and Johnstown Rd., 3rd Ave. and Park Ave., 1000 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 3rd Ave. and Robert C. Byrd Dr.