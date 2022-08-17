The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 15; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempt to locate: Wilkes Ave., Fulton Ave.
Bike patrol: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Burglar alarm: Woodcrest Dr., 132 Rural Acres Dr. (Calloway Heights Baptist Church), 303 Woodcrest Dr.
Burglary in progress: Harper Rd., 2nd Ave., 2nd Ave.
Burglary not in progress: Clyde St.
Check welfare: Garden Terrace
Child abuse/neglect: Summers St.
Civil matter: 501 Neville St. (BCPD), Rice St., S. Vance Dr.
Destruction of property: 1090 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Rio Grande)
Disturbance: Highland St.
Domestic: Highland St., Orchard Ave. (2)
Extra patrol: 1900 block Harper Rd. (3), 100 block S. Heber St., 100 block Larew Ave. (3), 300 block Larew Ave., 600 block Johnstown Rd., 1408 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sheetz), 500 block Neville St., 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.), 1 Rails to Trails, 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 200 block Wilkes Parkway, 100 block Crescent Rd., 100 block Northwestern Ave., 200 block New River Town Center, 100 Appalachian Dr. (Lewis Nissan), 100 block Hartley Ave. (2), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Dr., N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (4), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sam’s) (4), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s) (4), 800 block Woodlawn Ave., 2 Rails to Trails, 100 block Wilkes Ave. (3), Quarry St. and Wilkes Ave., 100 block Alexander Lane, 100 block Fulton Ave., 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA Soccer Complex), 1939 Harper Rd. (Travelodge), 200 block Hargrove St., 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 310 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Freedom Skate Park), S. Heber St. and Neville St., 100 block Burgess St., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz)
Follow up call: Boeing St., Jennings St.
Foot patrol: S. Heber St. and Neville St. (2)
Fraud: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Harassment: Harper Rd.
K-9 Unit: 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., Piney Ave.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
MVA with injury: Harper Rd.
Panhandling: 1300 block N. Eisenhower Dr.
Parking complaint: Temple St.
Residence check: 3rd Ave., 111 Reservoir Rd., Alexander Lane, Harper Rd.
Road rage: Old Mill Rd.
Shooting: Ridge St.
Shots fired: City Ave.
Stolen property: 406 Prince St. (Welcome Center)
Structure fire: Ewart Ave.
Suspicious activity: Forrest Ave., Johnston St.
Suspicious package: Prince St.
Suspicious person: N. Heber St., Neville St., Grove Ave.
Threats: Robert C. Byrd Dr., Pineridge Dr.
Traffic light problem: Ragland Rd. and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd.
Traffic stop: 500 block S. Kanawha St., 200 block S. Eisenhower Dr., 300 block S. Heber St., 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 100 block Beaver Ave., 100 block Rural Acres Dr., S. Fayette St. and Beaver Ave., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and W. Neville St., 700 block S. Fayette St., 3rd Ave. and 2nd St., 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 1100 block S. Fayette St., 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Veterans Ave., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and 3rd Ave., 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Beckley Ave., 100 block Leslie C. Gates, 100 block Mool Ave., 404 3rd Ave. (Little General), 600 S. Oakwood Ave. (Dobra Zupas), 600 block Neville St., 100 block 2nd St., Virginia St. and Beckley Ave., 2970 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Dollar General), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz),2400 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., Harper Rd. and Sunrise Ave., 100 block Piney Ave.
Trespassing: Harper Rd., Hartley Ave.
Uncons/syncope: Virginia St.
Unknown le problem: 601 Neville St. (BCPD)
Unresponsive: Harper Rd.
Vagrant: Ellison Ave.
Warrant served: Hargrove St.
Raleigh Sheriff’s Department
AVT accident with injury: Glen Morgan
Burglary in progress: Coal City
Destruction of property: Cabell Heights
Disturbance: Lester, Cool Ridge
Drug investigation: Daniels
Extra patrol: Surveyor
Illegal burn: Crab Orchard
Joyriding: Calloway Heights
Larceny: Calloway Heights
MVA with injury: Midway, Shady Spring, Bradley, Prosperity
MVA without fluid/injury: Prosperity, Cabell Heights
Reckless driver: Surveyor, Cool Ridge
Road rage: Mabscott
Shooting: Mabscott
Stolen vehicle: Cabell Heights, Coal City
Suspicious activity: MacArthur
Suspicious vehicle: Coal City
Threats: Beckley
Traffic stop: Crab Orchard (2), Beckley, Eccles
Unwanted person: Beaver
Vehicle disabled: Mabscott
Wanted person: Stanaford
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.