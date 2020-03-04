The following calls were made to police agencies on March 2; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: 322 Ewart Ave.
Abandoned vehicle: 203 4th St.
Attempt to serve court document: 105 Willow Lane
Burglar alarm: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Tractor Supply), 368 Ellison Ave., 20 Lark Place, 600 Johnstown Rd. (Beckley Art Center)
Burglary not in progress: 101 Ringleben St., Business check: 100 Galleria Plaza
Business check: 3604 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Little General/Subway), 2014 Harper Rd. (Super 8 Hotel), 1909 Harper Rd. (Econolodge)
Check welfare: 100 block Granville Ave., 500 block Carriage Dr., Nell Jean Square
Disturbance: 113 Foster Ave.
Drug violation in progress: Robert C. Byrd Dr. & Hubbard St.
Found property: 1809 Harper Rd., 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowes)
Harassment: 113 Foster Ave.
Joyriding: 100 block Powerline Dr.
K9 unit: Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Hubbard St., 200 block Harper Park Dr.
Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St.
Mail Run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Mental problem: 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart)
Motor vehicle accident: 600 block S. Fayette St.
Noise complaint: 300 Reservoir Rd.
Panic/hold alarm: 104 Clyde St.
Parking complaint: 205 Crescent Rd. (Crescent Elem.)
Radar patrol: 500 block E. Beckley Bypass, 500 block E. Beckley Bypass
School Zone: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School)
Shoplifting: 1252 N. Eisenhower Dr.
Special assignment: 503 Neville St. (big parking garage) (4), 100 block Woodlawn Ave., 100 3rd. Ave., 100 block Missouri Ave., 100 block Westwood Dr., 100 block City Ave., Rails to Trails (5), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 1939 Harper Rd., 2014 Harper Rd. (Super 8 Hotel), 1001 S. Eisenhower Dr. (Microtel In, 100 block Church St., 100 block Beckley Plaza, 1900 block Harper Rd., 100 block Hager St., 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart), 100 block Prince St., 100 block Holliday Dr., 100 block Granville Ave., 100 block Earwood St., 100 block S. Heber St. (2), Woodlawn Ave., Neville St., 400 block 3rd. Ave., Main St., Park Ave., Granville Ave., Springdale Ave.
Suspicious person: 122 Main St. (Wells Fargo Advisors)
Suspicious vehicle: 401 Bostic Ave.
Tobacco violation: 400 Stanaford Rd. (WWHS) (2)
Traffic light problem: 100 block E. Beckley Bypass
Traffic stop: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz) (3), 100 block S. Fayette St., 110 Beckley Xing (Hobby Lobby), 404 3rd Ave. (Little General), 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 100 block E. Beckley Bypass, 500 block E. Beckley Bypass, 300 block Prince St. (old police dept.), 700 block S. Fayette St., Hubbard St. and Robert C. Byrd Dr., 404 3rd. Ave. (Little General), 100 block Klaus St. (near Johnstown Rd.), N. Oakwood Ave. and McDowell, F St. and S. Kanawha St., 100 block Wilkes Ave., 700 block Johnstown Rd. (Rite Aid), 500 block Neville St. (parking garage), 200 block Harper Park Dr. (past Pasquale’s), 2014 Harper Rd. (Super 8 Hotel), 100 Wood St.
Unresponsive: 100 Main St. (Executive Manor Apts, Apt. 208)
Unwanted person: 104 Prince St. (Carpenters Corner), 1909 Harper Rd. (Econolodge)
l l l
Raleigh Co. Sheriff’s Office
Civil matter: Daniels
Disturbance: Crab Orchard, Fairdale, Irish Mountain, Sophia, Shady Spring, Cool Ridge
Found property: Harper Heights
Larceny: Cabell Heights
Reckless driver: Coal City, Daniels, Slab Fork
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Suspicious person: Bradley, Cool Ridge
Threats: Piney View
Vehicle disabled: Beaver
Vehicle fire: Bradley